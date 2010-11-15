Your iPhone May Be Giving You Brain Cancer

A new book is once again raising concerns that using a cell phone could kill you–and in more ways than causing you to drive off the road into a tree.



Specifically, there are renewed concerns that using a cell phone can give you brain cancer.

This concern that has caused Apple, Research In Motion, and other cell-phone makers to insert fine print into their user manuals telling you to keep your cell phone at least 5/8th of an inch away from your head, the NYT’s Randall Stross reports.

For BlackBerries, the “safe” margin is a whole inch.

(Do you know ANYONE who holds their cell phone an inch away from their ear?)

Not surprisingly, the cell-phone industry association is dismissing these latest concerns and proudly advertising the joys of cell phones with pictures of beautiful beaming people with phones glued to their ears.

But it sort of makes sense, doesn’t it? A transmitting radio glued to your head? Why WOULDN’T that increase your risk of brain cancer, especially for heavy users?

And, given that cell phones haven’t been around all that long, it also makes sense that the cell phone industry association wouldn’t really have a clue about whether or not cell phones are safe, as nor would anyone else.

So talk at your own risk.

