Danish Study Finds No Link Between Cell Phone Usage And Brain Cancer

A Danish study has concluded that there is no greater risk of a cell phone user developing brain cancer than anyone else, reports the BBC.Over 350,000 people were monitored over an 18-year period by the Institute of Cancer Epidemiology in Denmark. From the results it was concluded that there was no extra risk of developing cancer through using a phone. Of the group studied, brain cancers did develop, but were in line with the rate of those who do not use cell phones.



ABC reports that the study had some limitations. Participants were monitored on the length of their cell phone subscriptions rather than use.

The study also didn’t render mobile phones completely harmless. The WHO still says that they may or may not be a health hazard, while even those carrying out the study said that research still needed to be done into the longer term.

Read the study at the British Medical Journal >

