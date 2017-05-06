Celine Dion has finally found a buyer for her lavish Florida mansion that has gotten $45 million in price chops since 2013

Celine DionSotheby’s International Realty/Jordan StraussCeline Dion has been looking to offload her Jupiter Island mansion since 2013.

Celine Dion can finally relax.

Her extravagant Jupiter Island property, which has been on the market since 2013, has found a buyer. It is under contract and is expected to close this year, the agent handling the sale told Mansion Global.

The price for the lavish house stood at $A51.95 million at the time of the sale, though the ultimate price has not been disclosed.

That price was arrived at after a series of price chops over the last four years. It originally asked $97.83 million in 2013.

The singer had previously lowered the price to $61.40 million after her husband, René Angélil, died last year. Dion and her late husband bought the lot the house sits on for $16.87 million in 2005, then the adjacent mansion for $9.45 million in 2008. They then razed the existing home to build the current spread.

Dion sold the property because she now spends most of her time in Las Vegas, where she lives with her family. Her residency at Caesars Palace will continue until 2019, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Cristina Condon of Sotheby’s International Realty had the listing.

Megan Willett contributed reporting to a previous version of this article.

Welcome to Celine Dion's 5.5-acre compound on Jupiter Island in Florida.

Sotheby's International Realty

The property is currently under contract for $51.95 million and is expected to sell this year.

Sotheby's International Realty

Source: Sotheby's International Realty

Dion and her late husband custom-designed the property themselves after buying two lots and razing one of the existing homes.

Sotheby's International Realty

There are three pools on the property, plus gorgeous views of the Atlantic Ocean.

Sotheby's International Realty

The main house has over 10,000 square feet of space.

Sotheby's International Realty

There are two kitchens in the main home. This one connects to a nearby eating nook.

Sotheby's International Realty

And here's the so-called butler's kitchen with plenty of storage space.

Sotheby's International Realty

There are lots of plush seating areas throughout the home.

Sotheby's International Realty

Source: Sotheby's International Realty

The bottom floor has floor-to-ceiling windows to let in lots of natural light.

Sotheby's International Realty

The dining room alone can easily fit a party of eight.

Sotheby's International Realty

But the most spectacular room is the master bedroom.

Sotheby's International Realty

Source: Sotheby's International Realty

It has its own private balcony and views of the Atlantic. There's even a flat-screen TV in the ceiling so that the view remains unobstructed.

Sotheby's International Realty

Nearby is the master bathroom, which has a glass shower and an opulent bathtub.

Sotheby's International Realty

But the best part of the master suite is the custom-designed closet. It has a rotating clothing rack and shoe carousel.

Sotheby's International Realty

The guest bedrooms aren't too shabby, either.

Sotheby's International Realty

Outside, there are lots of places to lounge, like near a cosy fire out on this veranda.

Sotheby's International Realty

Source: Sotheby's International Realty

Or you can relax in the shade of the pool house after your dip in the pool.

Sotheby's International Realty

The main pool even has a fire pit that juts into the water so that bathers can easily jump out and sunbathe.

Sotheby's International Realty

Or you could always enjoy the view from the deck.

Sotheby's International Realty

The view really is spectacular.

Sotheby's International Realty

Here's one last look at Dion's Florida home.

Sotheby's International Realty

