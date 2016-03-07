No one wants to buy Celine Dion's lavish Florida mansion, which has gotten $27 million in price chops since 2013

Celine DionSotheby’s International Realty and AP/Jordan StraussCeline Dion is really looking to get rid of her Jupiter Island mansion.

Celine Dion has slashed the price of her gorgeous property on Florida’s exclusive Jupiter Island yet again.

Down from an original ask of $72.5 million, the price now stands at $45.5 million after a series of price chops over the three years it has sat on the market unsold, according to The Real Deal.

The home, which is now listed by Fenton Lang Bruner and Associates, was custom-built and designed by Celine Dion herself.

She and her late husband Reneé Angélil bought the lot in 2005 for $12.5 million and the adjacent mansion in 2008 for $7 million, The Wall Street Journal reported. They then razed the existing home to build the current spread.

The 5.5-acre property has views of the Atlantic Ocean, a four-bedroom guest house, a simulated golf range, pool house, and three separate pools.

The main residence alone measures close to 10,000 square feet, with five bedrooms and a custom-designed, walk-in closet with an automated rack for clothing and automated carousel for shoes.

Megan Willett wrote an earlier version of this report.

Welcome to Celine Dion's 5.5-acre compound on Jupiter Island in Florida.

The singer is selling the property for $45.5 million.

She and her late husband custom-designed the property themselves after buying two lots and razing one of the existing homes.

There are three pools on the property and gorgeous views of the Atlantic Ocean.

The main house has over 10,000 square feet of space.

There are two kitchens in the main home. This one connects to a nearby eating nook.

And here's the so-called 'butler's kitchen' with plenty of storage space.

There are lots of plush seating areas throughout the home.

The bottom floor has floor-to-ceiling windows to let in lots of natural light.

The dining room alone can easily fit a party of eight.

But the most spectacular room is the master bedroom.

It has its own private balcony and views of the Atlantic. There's even a flat-screen TV in the ceiling so the view remains unobstructed.

Nearby is the master bathroom, which has a glass shower and opulent bathtub.

But the best part of the master suite is the custom-designed closet. It has a rotating clothing rack and shoe carousel!

The guest bedrooms aren't too shabby, either.

Outside, there are lots of places to lounge, like out on this veranda near a cosy fire.

Or relax in the shade of the pool house after your dip in the pool.

The main pool even has a fire pit that juts into the water so bathers can easily jump out and sunbathe.

Or you could always enjoy the view from the deck.

The view really is spectacular.

One last look at Celine's Florida home.

