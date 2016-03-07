No one wants to buy Celine Dion's lavish Florida mansion, which has gotten $27 million in price chops since 2013

Sotheby’s International Realty and AP/Jordan Strauss Celine Dion is really looking to get rid of her Jupiter Island mansion.

Celine Dion has slashed the price of her gorgeous property on Florida’s exclusive Jupiter Island yet again.

Down from an original ask of $72.5 million, the price now stands at $45.5 million after a series of price chops over the three years it has sat on the market unsold, according to The Real Deal.

The home, which is now listed by Fenton Lang Bruner and Associates, was custom-built and designed by Celine Dion herself.

She and her late husband Reneé Angélil bought the lot in 2005 for $12.5 million and the adjacent mansion in 2008 for $7 million, The Wall Street Journal reported. They then razed the existing home to build the current spread.

The 5.5-acre property has views of the Atlantic Ocean, a four-bedroom guest house, a simulated golf range, pool house, and three separate pools.

The main residence alone measures close to 10,000 square feet, with five bedrooms and a custom-designed, walk-in closet with an automated rack for clothing and automated carousel for shoes.

Megan Willett wrote an earlier version of this report.

