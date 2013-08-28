HOUSE OF THE DAY: Celine Dion Is Selling Her Lavish Florida Compound For $US72 Million

Megan Willett
Attached imageSotheby’s International Realty

Celine Dion has put up her gorgeous compound on Florida’s Jupiter Island on the market for $US72 million,
according to the Wall Street Journal.

The home, which is jointly listed by Sotheby’s International Realty agents Joseph Montanaro and Cristina Condon, was custom-built and designed in 2010 by Celine Dion herself.

She and her manager husband Reneé Angélil bought the lot of land in 2005 for $US12.5 million and the adjacent mansion in 2008 for $US7 million, The WSJ reports. They then razed to build the current spread.

The five-and-a-half-acre property has views of the Atlantic Ocean, a four-bedroom guest house, a simulated golf range, pool house, and three separate pools.

The main residence alone measures close to 10,000 square feet, with five bedrooms and a custom-designed, walk-in closet with automated rack for clothing and automated carousel for shoes.

Last year, Dion listed her home on a private island in Quebec for $US29.3 million; it’s still on the market.

Welcome to Celine Dion's 5.5-acre compound on Jupiter Island in Florida.

Source: Sotheby's International Realty

The singer is selling the property for $US72 million.

Source: Sotheby's International Realty

She and her husband custom-designed the property themselves after buying two lots and razing one of the existing homes.

Source: Sotheby's International Realty

There are three pools on the property, and gorgeous views of the Atlantic Ocean.

Source: Sotheby's International Realty

The main house has over 10,000 square feet of space.

Source: Sotheby's International Realty

There are two kitchens in the main home. This one connects to a nearby eating nook.

Source: Sotheby's International Realty

And here's the so-called 'butler's kitchen' with plenty of storage space.

Source: Sotheby's International Realty

There are lots of plush seating areas throughout the home.

Source: Sotheby's International Realty

The bottom floor has floor-to-ceiling windows to let in lots of natural light.

Source: Sotheby's International Realty

The dining room alone can easily fit a party of eight.

Source: Sotheby's International Realty

But the most spectacular room is the master bedroom.

Source: Sotheby's International Realty

It has its own private balcony and views of the Atlantic. There's even a flatscreen in the ceiling so the view is unobstructed.

Source: Sotheby's International Realty

Nearby is the master bathroom, which has a glass shower and opulent bathtub.

Source: Sotheby's International Realty

But the best part of the master suite is the custom-designed closet. It has a rotating clothing rack and shoe carousel!

Source: Sotheby's International Realty

The guest bedrooms aren't too shabby, either.

Source: Sotheby's International Realty

Outside, there are lots of places to lounge, like out on this veranda near a cozy fire.

Source: Sotheby's International Realty

Or relax in the shade of the pool house after your dip in the pool.

Source: Sotheby's International Realty

The main pool even has a fire pit that juts into the water so bathers can easily jump out and sunbathe.

Source: Sotheby's International Realty

Or you could always enjoy the view from the deck.

Source: Sotheby's International Realty

Because the view really is spectacular.

Source: Sotheby's International Realty

One last look at Celine's $US72 million Florida home.

Source: Sotheby's International Realty

Want to buy a different famous crooner's pad?

Take A Look Around Faith Hill And Tim McGraw's $US20 Million Tennessee Farm >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.