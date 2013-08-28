HOUSE OF THE DAY: Celine Dion Is Selling Her Lavish Florida Compound For $US72 Million

Celine Dion has put up her gorgeous compound on Florida’s Jupiter Island on the market for $US72 million,

according to the Wall Street Journal.

The home, which is jointly listed by Sotheby’s International Realty agents Joseph Montanaro and Cristina Condon, was custom-built and designed in 2010 by Celine Dion herself.

She and her manager husband Reneé Angélil bought the lot of land in 2005 for $US12.5 million and the adjacent mansion in 2008 for $US7 million, The WSJ reports. They then razed to build the current spread.

The five-and-a-half-acre property has views of the Atlantic Ocean, a four-bedroom guest house, a simulated golf range, pool house, and three separate pools.

The main residence alone measures close to 10,000 square feet, with five bedrooms and a custom-designed, walk-in closet with automated rack for clothing and automated carousel for shoes.

Last year, Dion listed her home on a private island in Quebec for $US29.3 million; it’s still on the market.

