Celine Dion Is Selling Her Ridiculous Private Island In Quebec For $29.3 Million

Julie Zeveloff
Photo: Courtesy Sotheby’s International Realty/Wikipedia

Songstress Celine Dion and her husband are unloading their ridiculously lavish private island, complete with a 24,000-square-foot stone mansion, for $29.3 million, the Wall Street Journal reports.The island, just 15 minutes from downtown Montreal, is around 20 acres and has a private bridge and security station.

Furniture and art are included in the sale price; we hope the buyer appreciates Dion’s ornate taste.

Welcome to Chez Celine Dion.

The 24,000-square-foot mansion sits on a 20-acre private island.

It's accessible by private bridge, or can be made helicopter-accessible.

The home has three living rooms.

There's also a paneled library.

The home was built in the style of a French Normand chateau, perfect for a French Canadian.

Views of the water abound.

The formal dining room seats 18.

The kitchen was recently renovated.

This modern TV room is a welcome break from the ornate style of the rest of the house.

The home has two master suites.

As well as a children's suite.

Hope you like canopies; the house comes with all its furnishings.

They're even present in the bathrooms.

The game room sits on the lower level.

Alongside the wine cellar, complete with Gothic-style tasting room.

Outdoors, there's a swimming pool and pool house.

