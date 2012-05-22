Celine Dion Is Selling Her Ridiculous Private Island In Quebec For $29.3 Million

Photo: Courtesy Sotheby’s International Realty/Wikipedia

Songstress Celine Dion and her husband are unloading their ridiculously lavish private island, complete with a 24,000-square-foot stone mansion, for $29.3 million, the Wall Street Journal reports.The island, just 15 minutes from downtown Montreal, is around 20 acres and has a private bridge and security station.



Furniture and art are included in the sale price; we hope the buyer appreciates Dion’s ornate taste.

