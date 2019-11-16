Céline Dion paired a '90s-inspired denim pantsuit with an $860 zebra-print handbag

Splash News Céline Dion wore a Ronald van der Kemp denim pantsuit with a matching tie.

Not only is she a legendary singer, but Céline Dion has also proved that she is the reigning queen of celebrity fashion.

On Thursday, the singer stepped out in a head-to-toe denim outfit complete with a Wandler zebra-print handbag.

Dion’s hand-tailored denim jacket and matching trousers were designed by Ronald van der Kemp.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Singer Céline Dion stepped out in New York City on Thursday in a striking all-denim ensemble that was reminiscent of the ’90s.

Dion turned heads in a denim smoking jacket and pleated denim trousers by couture fashion label Ronald van der Kemp. A post shared by Ronald van der Kemp describes Dion’s jacket as being hand-tailored.

The “My Heart Will Go On” singer also accessorized her look with a playful zebra-print handbag. The calf-hair purse from Wandler retails for $US860 and is available for purchase on Moda Operandi at the time of writing.

Splash News Céline Dion wearing a Ronald van der Kemp denim pantsuit and Wandler zebra-print bag.

While wearing head-to-toe denim can be a daring look to pull off, other celebrities have layered denim pieces for a modern spin on the ’90s trend.

Gigi Hadid, for example, previously paired denim biker shorts with an oversized, double-breasted jean jacket. Her Matthew Adams Dolan jacket retails for $US1,095 but is not available for purchase at the time of writing.

Splash News Gigi Hadid wearing denim biker shorts and a matching jacket in 2018.

Representatives of Ronald van der Kemp and Wandler did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment about Céline Dion’s outfit.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.