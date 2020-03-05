Céline Dion made a bold statement in a floral coat and matching tights

Jackson Lee/GC Images/Getty Images Céline Dion was photographed in this head-turning look in New York City on Tuesday.

Céline Dion wore a bold, all-floral look in New York City on Tuesday.

The singer was photographed wearing an 8 Moncler Richard Quin coat with matching tights.

The design was first shown at the Moncler Genius fall 2020 show during Milan Fashion Week in February.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

When it comes to fashion, Céline Dion knows how to make a statement, and the outfit she wore out in New York City on Tuesday was no exception.

The 51-year-old singer was photographed wearing a collared coat covered in blue and white flowers with crystal embellishments. Dion also wore matching, flower-covered tights.

Jackson Lee/GC Images/Getty Images Céline Dion wore an 8 Moncler design in New York City on Tuesday.

She completed the look with a white turtleneck, $US640 Gianvito Rossi white pumps, a $US465 Marge Sherwood croc-effect handbag, and Feroce sunglasses. The heels, sunglasses, and handbag were available for purchase at the time of writing.

Jackson Lee/GC Images/Getty Images Dion paired her outfit with a Marge Sherwood handbag.

The 8 Moncler Richard Quinn design was first shown at the Moncler Genius fall 2020 fashion show during Milan Fashion Week in February.

Jackson Lee/GC Images/Getty Images The singer paired her bold look with white Gianvito Rossi leather pumps.

Dion is currently in New York City as part of her “Courage” world tour. She was previously photographed on Saturday wearing an exaggerated Brandon Maxwell duster coat with a pair of jeans and thigh-high boots.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images Dion was photographed wearing a Brandon Maxwell exaggerated jacket in NYC on Saturday.

Maxwell spoke to Insider during a preview of the American Museum of Natural History’s “The Nature of Colour” exhibition about what he felt when he saw that Dion was wearing one of his designs.

“One of my very first concerts was a Céline Dion concert; it was right out of high school,” he said. “My mum says that I called her crying afterward. I love her!”

“She invited us to come to her show and on the way there I opened up my Instagram and someone tagged me on a picture of her wearing the look,” Maxwell added.

The designer explained that when he met Dion, she made him feel like he was the only person in the room.

“She turned around, grabbed my hand, and said ‘Thank you so much for your work,’ and I was like, ‘Well, I’ve literally done everything in my career now that I needed to do,” he said. “It was awesome!”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.