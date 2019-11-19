Céline Dion is 2019's queen of celebrity fashion. These were her best looks of the year.

Adrian Edwards/GC Images/Jacopo Raule/Getty Images/Gotham/GC Images/Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Celine Dion had a major fashion revival in 2019.

Céline Dion has always had a great sense of style, but in 2019 the pop icon had a fashion revival – and everyone noticed.

Dion, 51, has been making headlines for her showstopping looks all year, thanks in part to the help of stylists Law Roach, Sydney Lopez, and Pepe Muñoz.

From monochrome suits to elegant gowns, Dion has proven that she has the range both on and off the stage.

Here’s a look at Céline Dion’s best outfits of 2019.

In January, Dion turned to a classic thigh-high slit while attending the Alexandre Vauthier show during Paris Fashion Week.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Céline Dion attends the Alexandre Vauthier show in Paris.

She paired the sparkly dress with classic black pumps.

Dion then proved that she’s one of the best at pulling off a chic power suit.

Pierre Suu/Getty Images Céline Dion attends the Ronald Van Der Kemp Haute Couture Spring Summer 2019 show.

She wore a metallic grey suit by Ronald Van Der Kemp for the designer’s show in January.

She then put an unexpected chic spin on a classic prairie dress.

Marc Piasecki/Getty Images Céline Dion spotted in Paris.

Dion wore a ruffled floral dress by Batsheva with a green jacket and burgundy boots by Gabriela Hearst.

She also put a daring sheer spin on the jumpsuit trend in January.

Marc Piasecki/Getty Images Céline Dion attends the Foiles Bergere Music Hall in Paris.

The singer wore a plunging Alexandre Vauthier jumpsuit with a black sheer bandeau. She added $US1,325 booties by Jimmy Choo to complete the look.

Dion then stole the show in a billowing tulle coat by Oscar de la Renta.

Splash News Céline Dion wearing Oscar de la Renta in Paris.

The $US2,443 eye-catching coat featured an oversized bow tied at the waist, which she wore over a black mock-neck top and matching skirt by The Row.

She was then spotted on the streets of Paris in a neon-yellow ensemble.

Marc Piasecki/Getty Images Céline Dion spotted on the streets of Paris.

She paired a bright-yellow maxi dress with a grey wool sweater and $US1,160 chunky sneakers, all from Maison Margiela.

In January, she was spotted in a head-turning look from Calvin Klein.

Marc Piasecki/Getty Images Céline Dion leaving the Hotel de Crillon in Paris.

She wore a light-blue blazer over an orange-red sweater and black trousers, while her red Saint Laurent pumps added an extra pop of colour. The most eye-catching part of the look was the leopard-print waist apron, an unexpected and daring accessory.

In February, Dion proved she could still make an all-black ensemble completely eye-catching.

Marc Piasecki/Getty Images Céline Dion leaving the Hotel de Crillon in Paris.

She paired a long black coat with matching flowy pants and boots.

In May, she completely nailed the “camp” theme for the 2019 Met Gala.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Céline Dion at the 2019 Met Gala.

She wore anOscar de la Renta bodysuit embellished with sparkly sequins and draped with fringe. The feathered headpiece took the ensemble to the next level.

In June, she was spotted wearing a $US4,400 Chanel jumpsuit in Paris ahead of Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week.

Marc Piasecki/Getty Images She added a Chanel belt to the ensemble.

Dion upped the sparkle factor by adding a $US1,650 belt that made it loud and clear she was wearing a Chanel ensemble. She completed the look with a pair of $US815 Gianvito Rossi suede sandals, bringing the total cost of her outfit to $US6,865.

She later changed into an equally eye-catching and colourful ensemble.

Splash News Her high-waisted jeans added a casual touch.

She opted for a $US1,915 feathered pink top by Attico, which she paired with high-waisted jeans for a casual touch. Dion also accessorized with a Fendi purse, which the Daily Mail reported is worth $US3,364, as well as a pair of fuzzy pink shoes to match her top.

She then changed into a pink party dress by Miu Miu.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Céline Dion attends Miu Miu Club 2020 during Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week.

The hot-pink dress featured plenty of ruffles and a black bow atop its thigh-high slit.

She then paired an eye-catching yellow skirt with mismatched pumps.

Marc Piasecki/Getty Images She stepped out in a pair of mismatched Jimmy Choo pumps.

Dion wore a pair of $US750 mismatched leather pumps by Jimmy Choo. The right shoe features a yellow base with a white pointed toe, while the left shoe has a white base with a black pointed toe.

The shoes may have been mismatched, but they perfectly coordinated with her ensemble.

Dion ended June with a photo shoot outside of the Eiffel Towel in an outfit that mixed a variety of colours.

Splash News Céline Dion outside of the Eiffel Tower.

She wore a long-sleeve, multicoloured dress with an oversized green bow at the waist. Dion paired the dress with dark-red stockings, white peep-toe heels, and an edgy spiked choker necklace.

She later changed into a fluffy, camouflage-print coat.

Splash News Céline Dion during a photo shoot in Paris.

She wore the unique coat with $US1,537 boots by Prada.

She started July with a navy-and-black ensemble for the Schiaparelli show during Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Céline Dion attends the Schiaparelli show during Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week.

Her open-toe boots added a pop of colour to the look, which she topped off with a matching fascinator.

She then stepped out in one of her most daring looks yet.

Marc Piasecki/Getty Images Céline Dion during Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week 2019.

Dion wore a design by Iris van Herpen which featured wavy transparent layers.

She then opted for a more ethereal look while attending the Alexandre Vauthier show during Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week.

Splash News Céline Dion leaving the Alexandre Vauthier show during Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week.

She wore a bridal-style white gown by the designer with long billowing sleeves.

Dion later switched into a more casual ensemble that paid tribute to both the City of Lights and Paris Hilton.

Marc Piasecki/GC Images Céline Dion is seen on July 3 in Paris.

Dion’s “I Love Paris Hilton” T-shirt first appeared on the runway for Vetements’ Spring 2020 collection, according to Vogue.

She paired the casual shirt with an oversized plaid blazer with slits down the sleeves, as well as a black skirt that matched her handbag and pumps.

She then sported a gorgeous feathered dress by Valentino for the designer’s show during Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Céline Dion at the Valentino Haute Couture show on July 3 in Paris.

Dion paired the turtleneck dress with silver heels and a metallic bag.

Dion has never shied away from colour, which she proved in this head-to-toe turquoise number.

Gotham/GC Images Céline Dion out and about on November 12 in New York City.

Dion’s monochrome look came straight from the Max Mara 2019 fall runway. She kept warm from the New York chill with a $US3,690 teddy coat, which she wore over a $US420 skirt and $US45 tights. She finished the look with a pair of $US955 turquoise leather thigh-high boots, which are also from Max Mara, and a turquoise fanny pack that was draped across her chest.

Dion continued her monochrome theme with an all-red pantsuit.

Adrian Edwards/GC Images Céline Dion leaves her hotel on November 14 in New York City.

Dion looked holiday-ready as she promoted her new album in New York. The singer sported showstopping satin red pants, along with a red velvet blazer, Burgundy turtleneck, and $US1,490 platform red heels.

The entire look comes from Tom Ford’s fall 2019 collection, according to Footwear News.

That same night, Dion switched to an all-denim ensemble that looked straight out of the ’90s.

Adrian Edwards/GC Images Céline Dion is seen on November 14 in New York City.

Dion sported a denim smoking jacket and pleated denim trousers by couture fashion label Ronald van der Kemp. She also accessorized her look with an $US860 zebra-print handbag by Wandler.

Dion then switched to a glamorous silver ensemble as she continued her promotional tour in New York City.

Jackson Lee/GC Images Céline Dion is seen on November 14 in New York City.

Dion paired Rodarte’s $US2,690 pleated lamé blouse, complete with a ruffled collar, with the designer’s $US2,485 wide-leg pants, according to InStyle.

Dion opted for two Chanel bags as she sported this all-black ensemble in New York City.

Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images Céline Dion is seen on November 15 in New York City.

Dion sported black leather snakeskin-print pants with a tweed jacket from Chanel that featured gold accents. She also carried two quilted Chanel bags with a combined worth of more than $US10,000.

