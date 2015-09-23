Go inside this £22.5 million house in one of London's most expensive neighbourhoods

St. John’s Wood, an area in northwest London, is one of the most exclusive and expensive places to live in the city. According to a 2014 study, residents here pay the highest average weekly rent in London. In 2015, the average house price in the area is just north of £21 million ($US32 million).
One of the most recent houses to sell in the area is 42 Avenue Road, a mansion with six bedrooms, three bathrooms, and two reception rooms as well as a whole spa, including swimming pool and steam room. The house also includes a separate living area for staff.
Redesigned by Celia Sawyer, a businesswoman who remodels high-value homes, the property features lavish trimmings that signify its status as one of the most expensive homes in London. Sawyer described the house as “a residence of distinction not to be missed” in press materials.
Here’s what it looks like on the inside.
The house includes a spiral staircase leading up to the upper levels where there are five bedrooms and various more casual rooms.
A view down the hallway showing the office (near left), living area (near right), and entertainment room (far centre), which includes a baby grand piano.
Sawyer has created what she calls a 'relaxed social space,' which includes a baby grand piano for entertaining as well as a plush sofa area.
The office, a must for anyone who can afford £22.5 million, continues Sawyer's trend of plush materials including pseudo-tiger chairs.
The dining area includes seating for 10 which, when paired with the staff quarters, makes entertaining easy.
The underground area, which also houses a spa, includes more casual seating with a modern, minimalist design ethos.
The house comes with its own embroidered towel collection, which go well with the loungers that adorn the spa area.
The master bedroom includes a giant egg-shaped bath and marble walls creating a calm and peaceful environment. His and Her wardrobes (to the left and right) are also included.
Every aspect of the house is well-appointed right down to the master bedroom's sink, which is located behind the partition in the bathroom.
