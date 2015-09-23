Go inside this £22.5 million house in one of London's most expensive neighbourhoods

Josh Czachur 42 Avenue Road is located in one of the most expensive parts of London with the average house price sitting at over £21 million ($US32 million).

St. John’s Wood, an area in northwest London, is one of the most exclusive and expensive places to live in the city. According to a 2014 study, residents here pay the highest average weekly rent in London. In 2015, the average house price in the area is just north of £21 million ($US32 million).

One of the most recent houses to sell in the area is 42 Avenue Road, a mansion with six bedrooms, three bathrooms, and two reception rooms as well as a whole spa, including swimming pool and steam room. The house also includes a separate living area for staff.

Redesigned by Celia Sawyer, a businesswoman who remodels high-value homes, the property features lavish trimmings that signify its status as one of the most expensive homes in London. Sawyer described the house as “a residence of distinction not to be missed” in press materials.

Here’s what it looks like on the inside.

The front of the house includes a grand stairway up to the front door. Josh Czachur The house includes a spiral staircase leading up to the upper levels where there are five bedrooms and various more casual rooms. Josh Czachur A view down the hallway showing the office (near left), living area (near right), and entertainment room (far centre), which includes a baby grand piano. Josh Czachur Sawyer has created what she calls a 'relaxed social space,' which includes a baby grand piano for entertaining as well as a plush sofa area. Josh Czachur One of the living rooms includes a fire, perfect for cold winter nights. Josh Czachur The office, a must for anyone who can afford £22.5 million, continues Sawyer's trend of plush materials including pseudo-tiger chairs. Josh Czachur The dining area includes seating for 10 which, when paired with the staff quarters, makes entertaining easy. Josh Czachur The underground area, which also houses a spa, includes more casual seating with a modern, minimalist design ethos. Josh Czachur The spa includes a seating area for guests who want to enjoy the pool, Jacuzzi, and steam room. Josh Czachur The house comes with its own embroidered towel collection, which go well with the loungers that adorn the spa area. Josh Czachur Sawyer opted for a gold and white colour scheme for the master bedroom. Josh Czachur The room also includes a champagne holder, a plush sofa and a giant, wall-sized mirror. Josh Czachur The master bedroom includes a giant egg-shaped bath and marble walls creating a calm and peaceful environment. His and Her wardrobes (to the left and right) are also included. Josh Czachur Every aspect of the house is well-appointed right down to the master bedroom's sink, which is located behind the partition in the bathroom. Josh Czachur The kitchen includes seating for eight as well as a custom-made marble worktop. Josh Czachur

