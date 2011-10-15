Hedge Fund Manager Sues Her Sex Discrimination Attorney For Allegedly Telling Her To Cry In Front Of Her Boss

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

A hedge fund manager, who is suing her former sex discrimination attorney for millions in damages, claims her attorney gave her bad advice by telling her to cry in a meeting with her boss.Celia Elizabeth Farnon, who now manages Samena Japan Absolute Return Fund, says she went to Devonshires law firm in 2008 after her employer, Polar Capital, slashed her bonus by 95%, the Daily Mail reported.



Farnon says that law firm underestimated her sexual discrimination claim.

She also said her attorney Nicola Philp advised her to cry at the next meeting with her boss.

After Farnon complained to her boss, she said she was suspended from the firm.

Her former employer, however, says she was suspended because “she committed ‘breaches’ by colluding with a competitor,” the Daily Mail report said.

Still Farnon is suing Devonshires in High Court for damages in the low millions, the report said.

Devonshires has denied Farnon’s allegations.

