From Instagram comedian to a $45 million bushfire fundraiser: Here's what you need to know about Celeste Barber

Celeste Barber is an actor, comedian and writer. (Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage)

Australian actor and comedian Celeste Barber has been making headlines for her fundraiser that has made more than $45 million for the NSW Rural Fire Service.

We take a look at Barber’s career, from her comedy tours in Australia and the US to her roles on “All Saints” and “The Let Down”.

Barber has also written two books and has a podcast.

Meet the woman behind Facebook’s largest ever fundraiser.

Celeste Barber has made headlines over the past week for her fundraiser which is gathering funds for The Trustee for NSW Rural Fire Service & Brigades Donations Fund amid the bushfires devastating the southeast parts of Australia.

The fundraiser, which launched on Friday January 3rd, has since raised more than $A45 million. Facebook confirmed to Business Insider Australia that it was the largest fundraiser on the platform globally.

Barber is an Australian comedian, actor and writer whose tv credits include her role as Bree Matthews on “All Saints” and more recently starring as Barbara in ABC comedy series “The Let Down”.

Celeste’s rise on Instagram

What catapulted Barber to international fame was her series of Instagram posts where she mimics images of famous celebrities in hilarious and more realistic fashion. The posts began in 2015 and were dubbed #celestechallengeaccepted. On her website, Barber said it was “a fun experiment to see what it would look like for an average person to photograph herself doing rich people things.”

Barber has imitated a string of celebs including Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B, the Kardashians, Justin Bieber and Mariah Carey.

She even ropes in her husband Api Robin in giggle-worthy couples shots.

Barber has 6.6 million followers on Instagram and in 2017 was voted the Funniest Lady on Instagram by WhoHaha. WhoHaha, which is cofounded by Elizabeth Banks, is a platform that celebrates women in comedy.

Taking her career national and international

Barber has done comedy shows around Australia include the Sydney Comedy and Fringe Festivals. She was a state finalist at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival Raw Comedy competition in 2015.

But it’s not only in Australia that Barber has made a name for herself. She has held comedy tours in the US and was even a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live and Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen – Cohen being the executive producer of “The Real Housewives” series.

Adding to Celeste’s body of work is her podcast Celeste and Her Best where she talks to a range of celebs including Sarah Hyland of “Modern Family” fame, model Miranda Kerr and Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness.

Barber also has two books: “Challenge Accepted! 253 Steps to becoming an anti-it girl.” a “part memoir, part comedy routine, part advice manual” – and a children’s book called “The Giraffe Loves To Laugh.”

Celeste has also graced the cover of Vogue Australia, had a webseries called "Office Correctness" and teamed up with HelloFresh for a series of YouTube videos where she makes meals with several stars.

