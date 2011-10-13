GERALD CELENTE: Anyone Who Buys Into The Stock Market Now Is A Sucker

Photo: KWN

Noted trend forecaster Gerald Celente says anyone who buys into the stock market at this point is a sucker. He tells King World News:It’s like Bernie Madoff said, ‘The U.S. is one big Ponzi scheme.’ From the king of Ponzi he knows what he’s talking about. All they can say in the mainstream media is that it’s a buying opportunity as they sucker people back into these markets. Did you ever hear them say, ‘It’s a selling opportunity?’ Not one of them, they’re a bunch of whores.



He says Occupy Wall Street is a sign that people are starting to realise this:

“We are looking at a total global financial collapse and these collapses are not isolated to the financial community. All things are connected and the people that are suffering the most are going to be out there the most (protesting).

You have these kids holding university degrees that are worthless. They are $25,000 on average, up to $110,000 when you look at the numbers, in debt from getting a useless university degree. Now what are they going to do? They have to pay it back, they become indentured servants….

Hear the full interview at KWN >

