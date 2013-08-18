29 Celebrities Who Inspired Hit Songs

Celebrities tend to stick to their own kind.
With all that VIP partying and hobnobbing, it’s no surprise that some stars have managed to influence others in very major ways.
Wondering who has inspired who? We’ve got answers — some of them surprising!
Soon after Miley Cyrus announced her engagement to Liam Hemsworth in the summer of 2012, the Jonas Brothers unveiled a new song in concert: 'Wedding Bells.' The song, written by Cyrus' ex Nick Jonas, includes the line, 'don't wanna hear the wedding bells prove / That we can't try / One last time.' Miley later admitted she knew it was written about her.
Jennifer Aniston and John Mayer only made it through one awards season together, but the relationship left its mark. A source (probably Mayer's publicist) told UsWeekly the song 'Shadow Days' was a 'farewell' to Jen: 'It really took him a long time to get over her. He really loved her a lot.'
Taylor Swift never confirmed that her song 'Dear John' (which included the line 'Don't you think I was too young / To be messed with?') was written about her rumoured fling John Mayer, but he certainly thought it was. In 2012, he told Rolling Stone the song 'humiliated' him, adding, 'I will say as a songwriter that I think it's kind of cheap songwriting.'
Blue Ivy Carter, the daughter of Beyonce Knowles and Jay-Z, was welcomed into the world with the release of a new track, 'Glory.' The incredibly sweet song includes lyrics like, 'Baby paint the sky blue / my greatest creation was you,' and features guest vocals from 'B.I.C.' herself taken fresh from the hospital. Adorable.
Katy Perry's 'Teenage Dream' includes 'Circle the Drain,' a song about a pill-popping ex who's more interested in drugs than foreplay. Even if it wasn't written about former boyfriend Travie McCoy, he responded to it in an interview: 'I look at it like this: I'm just stoked that she finally has a song with some substance on her record. Good job.' Ouch.
Gwen Stefani's megahit 'Hollaback Girl' was inspired by a salty statement Courtney Love gave to Seventeen: 'Being famous is just like being in high school. But I'm not interested in being the cheerleader. I'm not interested in being Gwen Stefani. She's the cheerleader, and I'm out in the smoker shed.' Stefani responded by riffing on the cheer theme and dominating the airwaves for the next several months.
Peter Gabriel has never confirmed it, but the famously romantic track 'In Your Eyes' is believed to have been written about actress Rosanna Arquette, with whom Gabriel lived for several years. Arquette was also the inspiration behind Toto's hit 'Rosanna.'
Madonna co-wrote her electro-ballad 'Miles Away' about her then-husband, director Guy Ritchie. It included lines like, 'I guess we're at our best when we're miles away.' It wasn't exactly a surprise when Madonna and Ritchie split soon after the album's release. At a Boston performance, the pop superstar dedicated the song 'to the emotionally retarded.'
Dave Coulier may be better known for screwing Alanis Morissette over than his work on 'Full House.' His tumultuous relationship with the then-teenaged singer allegedly provided the angst that fuelled Morisette's furious ode 'You Oughta Know,' although Alanis has never commented on the rumours. Coulier thinks it's about him and that's all that matters.
If you believe the rumours, the 'Mr. Jones' British songstress Amy Winehouse mentions in her bluesy track 'Me & Mr. Jones' is none other than Mr. Nasir bin Olu Dara Jones, otherwise known as rapper Nas. Nas, who met Winehouse through music producer Salaam Remi, is featured on the track 'Like Smoke' on Winehouse's posthumous album 'Lioness: Hidden Treasures.'
Jennifer Love Hewitt has dated her fair share of famous dudes, among them the late LFO boybander Rich Cronin. During their time together, the 'Party of Five' star inspired the sweet pop track 'Girl on TV.' Hewitt appeared in the video, naturally.
Taylor Swift admitted the song 'Forever and Always' was influenced by her short-lived relationship with Disney star Joe Jonas. Joe allegedly dumped Taylor in a 27-second phone call so he could be with actress Camilla Belle, but Taylor had the last laugh: Her album 'Fearless' won the Grammy Award for Album of the Year.
Singer-songwriter Bree Sharp decided to go the obvious route when she named her first single 'David Duchovny' in 1999. It included repetition of the line, 'David Duchovny, why don't you love me?' and became a big hit with 'X-Files' fanatics. Duchovny's 'X-Files' character was also name-checked in the 1998 Catatonia hit 'Mulder & Scully.'
Elton John's ballad 'Candle in the Wind' was originally written about tragic screen icon Marilyn Monroe, but it was upon its re-release after Princess Diana's untimely death that the song became the best-selling single of all time.
Kate Moss' affinity for rock stars is common knowledge, but the fact that she's inspired a few songs in her day is not. Moss is believed to have inspired Babyshambles' song 'What Katy Did Next,' as it was penned by Pete Doherty during their relationship. She's also the alleged inspiration behind Robbie Williams' 'South of the Border.'
The Ataris' song 'My So Called Life' is not about the beloved '90s drama series but the television show's star, Claire Danes. The heavily emo track includes the lyrics, 'Today I hijacked a plane/ I wrote your name across the sky/ Miss Claire Danes.'
Most Mariah Carey fans have managed to get through life without listening to Sonic Youth's 'Mariah Carey & the Arthur Doyle Hand Cream.' The song wasn't exactly complimentary, as it alluded to Mariah's much-publicized breakdown in the early '00s with lyrics like, 'How was your date with Eminem? Did he bake you and then forsake you?'
Before Katy Perry and Russell Brand parted ways, they talked openly about how they found each other inspiring. Perry said the track 'Hummingbird Heartbeat' was all about Russell, as he made her heart go pitter-patter. It's safe to say he'll inspire a few ballads on her upcoming album, too.
In Madonna's 1991 documentary 'Truth or Dare,' she admitted that Sean Penn was the love of her life, despite their divorce years earlier. So it's not unreasonable to believe that the lyrics to her 1994 hit 'Take a Bow' were about Penn, considering they refer to an actor who doesn't feel or mean his lines. Other rumours pin the song on Madonna's former flings Antonio Banderas and Warren Beatty.
The not-so-blissful union between Lenny Kravitzand 'The Cosby Show''s Lisa Bonet was still on when 'It Ain't Over 'til It's Over' became a hit in 1991. Kravitz's sudden megastardom took its toll on the relationship, however, and the two were divorced by 1993.
Justin Timberlake and actress Elisha Cuthbert never dated, but she's said to be the inspiration behind his track 'What Goes Around...Comes Around.' Cuthbert was engaged to Timberlake's business partner Trace Ayala before things went sour, which may have provided the basis for the song about a cheater who eventually gets cheated on.
Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale has been the inspiration behind many a Gwen Stefani-penned track, including breakup songs ('Ex-Girlfriend') and lovey-dovey makeup songs ('Underneath It All'). We consider the makeup songs more powerful, as Stefani and Rossdale are still going strong after over 15 years together.
Dave Grohl has made no secret of his eternal distaste for Courtney Love. One of Grohl's first hits with the Foo Fighters was the rage-filled track 'I'll Stick Around,' which includes the line, 'How could it be/ I'm the only one who sees/ your rehearsed insanity?'
Hole's 1995 hit 'Violet' is believed to be about Billy Corgan, thanks to some helpful information Courtney Love shared on 'Later...with Jools Holland': '(It's) a song about a jerk. I hexed him, and now he's losing his hair.' As everyone knows, Billy has been bald since his heyday in the '90s. He has a tumultuous love-hate relationship with Courtney to this day.
The Arcade Fire's Win Butler issued a stark criticism of the Simpson family dynamic with the song 'Antichrist Television Blues,' which explores the pathos of a 'good Christian man' who sells his daughter out ('She can sing like a bird in a cage') and wonders, 'Oh tell me, Lord, am I the Antichrist?'
Though Selena Gomez didn't write most of the tracks on her 2013 album 'Stars Dance,' she did admit that the sweet breakup ballad 'Love Will Remember' was inspired by her most famous ex. 'I just feel like it was a great way to release everything ... this was a positive way for me to approach it,' she told an interviewer.
At some point before the recording of her smash album 'Red,' Taylor Swift and One Direction's Harry Styles had a fling that didn't pan out, supposedly because of his ladies' man tendencies. She allegedly wrote 'I Knew You Were Trouble' about him, but was still game to date him again a few months later. It didn't last.
Though Mayer accused Swift of 'cheap songwriting' after she allegedly alluded to him in song, he pulled the same trick with 'Paper Doll,' a song that riffs off Swift's own lyrics to paint a picture of a sad, empty girl who loves to play dress up.
Justin Bieber's acoustic version of 'Believe' included a very somber new track: The piano ballad 'Nothing Like Us.' Written immediately after his breakup with Selena Gomez, the song includes the line, 'I gave you everything, baby / Everything I had to give / Girl, why would you push me away, yeah?'
