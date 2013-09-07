18 Famous People Who Have A Thing For Wall Streeters

Aside from being the Masters of the Universe making the big bucks, some Wall Streeters have managed to become romantically involved with some really famous people.
We’ve compiled a list supermodels, movie stars and socialites who have or have had a thing for Wall Streeters.
Some of the relationships have flourished, while others have ended.
Status: Dating for over three years.
Her: Roderick, 32, is a former Morgan Stanley risk officer.
Him: Joel, 64, is a famous singer/songwriter/piano player.
Fun Fact: They are 32 years apart in age.
Status: Dating
Her: She's Miss America 2013.
Him: He's an associate at JPMorgan Chase in New York. He was born in Trinidad and grew up in Atlanta. He graduated from Amherst.
Fun Fact: They met in a Meatpacking bar in 2010. They've been dating ever since. Maynard cheered on Hagan at the Miss America pageant back in January.
Status: Dating for over a year.
Her: The 27-year-old Olsen twin is known for her role as Michelle Tanner on Full House. She's also made several films in her career with her fraternal twin sister, Ashley. The Olsen twins also have a fashion empire worth about $US1 billion.
Him: Sarkozy, 44, is a managing director and head of the global financial services group at private equity firm the Carlyle Group. Prior to joining Carlyle, Sarkozy was the global co-head of the financial institutions group at UBS, and also worked at Credit Suisse for 11 years.
Fun Fact: Olsen's boyfriend is also the younger half-brother of former French President Nicolas Sarkozy.
Status: Married this summer.
Him: O'Neill, 38, is a partner and head of research at Noster Capital, a value investing hedge fund. He doesn't have a royal title.
Her: She's a Swedish princess.
Fun Fact: They're expecting their first child just twelve weeks after their wedding.
Status: Broken-up (They dated when he was a Bear Stearns analyst in the early 2000s)
Her: She's an actress who starred in Sharknado.
Him: He's a hedge fund manager and director of Las Vegas Sands.
Status: Dating since the beginning of the year
Her: She's the younger sister of Kate Middleton.
Him: He's a tall, blue-eyed stockbroker for Deutsche Bank based in London.
Fun fact: There have been rumours swirling lately that they are engaged. A source told US Weekly that they're not, though.
Status: Married
Her: She's a 5-foot-5 supermodel who has modelled for Lancome, Chanel and Versace. She's also an actress (2 Fast 2 Furious and Sin City) and she's had several cameos in music videos. She's also the Benihana restaurant chain heiress.
Him: He's currently an associate at venture capital firm GRP Partners in Los Angeles. Prior to that, he worked as an analyst for Boston-based private equity firm TA Associates. He's an ace swimmer and he graduated from Harvard.
Fun Fact: They have two children.
Status: Broken-up
Her: The supermodel is the host of popular television series 'America's Next Top Model.' Banks has modelled for Victoria's Secret among countless other top designers and she's graced the covers of Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, Cosmopolitan, Elle, GQ and Sports Illustrated.
Him: Utendahl, is a former Deutsche Bank executive and now runs boutique investment bank Utendahl Capital Partners.
Fun Fact: Sometime after the break-up, Banks embarked on a 'Eat, Pray, Love' inspired spiritual journey to Bali followed by a lot of island hopping, according to Page Six.
Status: Broken-up after seven months of dating. (She recently got married to billionaire real estate developer Jeffrey Soffer)
Her: The gorgeous 49-year-old Australian native is a model and actress who has graced the cover of Sports Illustrated.
Him: Jenkins is a managing partner at Brazilian investment bank BTG Pactual. Prior to joining BTG Pactual, he worked at Barclays where he worked as the chairman of investment banking and investment management for the Middle East from April 2008 to August 2009.
Fun Fact(s): The couple made their first public appearance together at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in April 2012.
Status: Divorced
Her: Australian-born supermodel who is still smoking hot.
Him: Busson is a French hedge funder and the founder of fund-of-funds company EIM Group, which he founded in 1992.
Fun Fact(s): They were together form 1995 to 2005. They have two children together.
Status: Broken-up
Her: She's a Brazilian soap opera star famous for her star role on Marisol, a popular Brazilian show. Ferreyr began her acting career at age 9 and she's been in McDonald's commercials, too. She also spends her time doing volunteer work.
Him: The Hungarian-born billionaire hedge fund titan closed his hedge fund to outside investors last year. The 83-year-old hedge fund manager is still active attending Davos and writing op-eds.
Fun Fact: Ferreyr filed a $US50 million lawsuit against Soros in 2011. In the suit, Ferreyr claimed he reneged on a promise to buy her a $US1.9 million apartment and that he threw a lamp at her when she tried to talk to him about it. Soros denied those allegations.
Status: Dating
Her: Thurman, 43, is an actress known for her roles in Quentin Tarantino's 'Pulp Fiction' and 'Kill Bill' films.
Him: Busson, 50, is a French hedge funder and the founder of fund-of-funds company EIM Group, which he founded in 1992.
Fun Fact(s): Thurman and Busson were engaged after they began dating in 2007, but that relationship ended in November 2009. They got back together in 2011. Thurman and Busson have a baby girl together.
Status: Engagement called off.
Her: She's a supermodel who is also a Maybelline cosmetics spokeswoman. She also a lingerie and swimsuit model.
Him: He's a British-born Wall Street banker.
Fun Fact: They were engaged for just over a month and the relationship was kept on the down-low.
Status: Broken-up
Her: She's Tiger Woods' ex-wife. She's also a Swedish model.
Him: Dingman, a wealthy investor, is said to be an 'accomplished emerging-markets veteran who has represented his father's interests in China for the past six years.'
Fun Fact(s): They met in early 2011 at a charity ball in Florida. They first reported to be in a relationship last summer. They ended their relationship back in January, according to People magazine.
Status: Engaged
Her: She a broadcast journalist/talk show host.
Him: He's a partner at Brown Brothers Harriman.
Fun Fact: They dated for two years and got engaged over Labour Day weekend.
Status: Married since December 2012.
Her: She's a CNN anchor, who was affectionately known as the 'Street Sweetie' during her CNBC days.
Him: He's a Citigroup managing director in high-yield sales.
Fun Fact: They're expecting their first child in November.
Status: Apparently they're broken up
Her: She's an actress. She starred in Charlie's Angels.
Him: He's a hedge fund manager with an estimated networth of $US1.7 billion. He currently runs TOMS Capital, which is based in Manhattan's Meatpacking District.
Fun Fact: Lucy Liu was spotted in New York City last month holding hands with a mystery man.
Status: Married since the early 90s.
Her: She's a former model who appeared in Finesse Shampoo and Conditioner campaign and ads for J. Crew.
Him: He's the CEO and founder of Axiom Capital Management.
Fun Fact: They appeared in a Vogue spread together.
Status: Married
Her: Daughter of President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hilary Clinton.
Him: He has worked at Goldman Sachs and New York-based hedge fund G3 Capital.
Fun Fact: Mezvinskys' parents were both members of Congress.
