Jon Hamm, Betty White & Michael Jordan Sing 'Hey Jude' For Children's Hospital

This month marks the 50th anniversary of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.



In honour of the occasion, the hospital released its own version of the Beatles’ “Hey Jude” today featuring a star-studded cast ranging from Jon Hamm and Betty White to Robin Williams and Jordin Sparks all singing along to the classic.

They even grabbed sports great Michael Jordan.

Check out “Hey St. Jude” below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

SEE ALSO: Neil Patrick Harris recap all of HIMYM in 52 seconds >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.