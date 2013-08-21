Celebrities Remember Lee Thompson Young, Send Condolences On Twitter After Suicide

Melia Robinson
Lee Thompson YoungPeter Kramer/GettyFormer Disney star Lee Thompson Young died of an apparent suicide on Monday.

News of
Lee Thompson Young’s shocking suiciderocked Hollywood on Monday, sending many celebrities to Twitter to remember the former Disney child actor.

Young found fame in the titular role of “The Famous Jett Jackson,” between 1998 and 2001. He held smaller recurring roles on “Scrubs,” “FlashForward,” and “Smallville.”

Most recently, Young played Detective Frost on USA Network’s “Rizzoli and Isles.” The show announced it would halt production in the wake of the actor’s death, tweeting:

Celebrities spoke of Young’s spirit and talent.

The cast of “Glee,” who recently lost its star actor Cory Monteith, also took to Twitter to mourn.

