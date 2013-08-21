Celebrities Remember Lee Thompson Young, Send Condolences On Twitter After Suicide

Peter Kramer/Getty Former Disney star Lee Thompson Young died of an apparent suicide on Monday.

News of

Lee Thompson Young’s shocking suiciderocked Hollywood on Monday, sending many celebrities to Twitter to remember the former Disney child actor.

Young found fame in the titular role of “The Famous Jett Jackson,” between 1998 and 2001. He held smaller recurring roles on “Scrubs,” “FlashForward,” and “Smallville.”

Most recently, Young played Detective Frost on USA Network’s “Rizzoli and Isles.” The show announced it would halt production in the wake of the actor’s death, tweeting:

We’re devastated by the news of the passing of Lee Thompson Young. Lee will be cherished and remembered by all who knew and loved him.

— Rizzoli and Isles (@RizzoliIslesTNT) August 19, 2013

Celebrities spoke of Young’s spirit and talent.

Very very sad to hear about Lee Thompson Young. He was always very kind, and such a light.

— solange knowles (@solangeknowles) August 19, 2013

This breaks my heart. RIP Lee Thompson Young.

— Donald Faison (@donald_faison) August 19, 2013

I had the pleasure of working w/ #LeeThompsonYoung on Flash Forward & he was an extremely talented … http://t.co/ZIszod3eR7

— Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) August 19, 2013

My heart goes out to Lee Thompson Young RIP.. These child stars are leaving us too soon! My heart is aching…

— Tia Mowry (@TiaMowry) August 19, 2013

I have no words to say. I honestly am speechless to the recent passing of my old friend Lee Thompson Young.

— Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) August 19, 2013

All I can do is pray for his spirit, I pray that it finds the peace he was looking for. God bless his family.

— Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) August 19, 2013

Former Disney Star Dies At 29 via @HuffingtonPost. I am so sad. I loved this brother http://t.co/zzGnLKF7yZ

— sinbad (@sinbadbad) August 19, 2013

Sorry to hear about #LeeThompsonYoung. #RIP. You never know what anyone may be going thru. Spread Love.

— Dulé Hill (@DuleHill) August 19, 2013

My sympathy to the family of Lee Thompson Young and to all who knew and loved him. (con’t)

— Wes Craven (@wescraven) August 19, 2013

I had the pleasure of working with him in 2007 on Hills Have Eyes 2. (con’t)

— Wes Craven (@wescraven) August 19, 2013

He was a pro, gifted and warm. The tragedy of this kind of loss is particularly bewildering and painful.

— Wes Craven (@wescraven) August 19, 2013

The cast of “Glee,” who recently lost its star actor Cory Monteith, also took to Twitter to mourn.

Everything that glitters isn’t gold. You just never know, that just tore me up a little. Man…

— Amber Patrice Riley (@MsAmberPRiley) August 19, 2013

Feeling incredibly sad about Lee Thompson Young. My heart goes out to his family and friends. #gonetoosoon

— Harry Shum Jr (@iharryshum) August 19, 2013

My deepest thoughts and love to the friends and family who knew Lee Thompson Young

— Jenna Ushkowitz (@JennaUshkowitz) August 19, 2013

