See How Celebs Partied At Coachella—Inside The Star-Studded Bashes

Paris Hilton parties with a Nicki Minaj impersonator at the Neon Carnival.

Photo: Seth Browarnik/ WorldRedEye.com

For some, the three-day Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California is as much about the parties surrounding the concerts as the music itself.Lacoste, Armani Exchange, T-Mobile, Belvedere and Mulberry are just a few of the brands that put on extravagant parties both day and night for those Coachella-goers who are more “industry arsehole” than “dirty hippie.”



Paris Hilton, Lindsay Lohan, Usher, Lea Michele, Gerard Butler, Lauren Conrad (even a Nicki Minaj midget impersonator!) and countless other celebs all took advantage of such industry parties this weekend.

And we have the photos to prove it.

