See How Celebs Partied At Coachella—Inside The Star-Studded Bashes

Photo: Seth Browarnik/ WorldRedEye.com
For some, the three-day Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California is as much about the parties surrounding the concerts as the music itself.Lacoste, Armani Exchange, T-Mobile, Belvedere and Mulberry are just a few of the brands that put on extravagant parties both day and night for those Coachella-goers who are more “industry arsehole” than “dirty hippie.”
Paris Hilton, Lindsay Lohan, Usher, Lea Michele, Gerard Butler, Lauren Conrad (even a Nicki Minaj midget impersonator!) and countless other celebs all took advantage of such industry parties this weekend.
And we have the photos to prove it.
Armani Exchange & T-Mobile host the biggest party of the weekend: Saturday night's Neon Carnival in the Desert Resorts airport hanger.
Actor Emile Hirsch checks out the new T-Mobile HTC One S, which will be available for purchase this spring.
Day parties are as much a part of Coachella culture as the concerts. The Lacoste L!VE Pool Party at Coachella presented by HTC is one of the biggest.
Diane Kruger shops in the Lacoste pop-up shop, which donated 10 per cent of proceeds to The Voice Project.
These girls were not quite as graceful with the alligator. Perhaps they had one too many Patrón Tequila popsicle.
Foster the People took a break out of their busy performing schedule to chill by the pool and sip on UV Vodka cocktails.
