See How Celebs Partied At Coachella—Inside The Star-Studded Bashes

Aly Weisman
Paris Hilton Nicki MinajParis Hilton parties with a Nicki Minaj impersonator at the Neon Carnival.

Photo: Seth Browarnik/ WorldRedEye.com

For some, the three-day Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California is as much about the parties surrounding the concerts as the music itself.Lacoste, Armani Exchange, T-Mobile, Belvedere and Mulberry are just a few of the brands that put on extravagant parties both day and night for those Coachella-goers who are more “industry arsehole” than “dirty hippie.”

Paris Hilton, Lindsay Lohan, Usher, Lea Michele, Gerard Butler, Lauren Conrad (even a Nicki Minaj midget impersonator!) and countless other celebs all took advantage of such industry parties this weekend.

And we have the photos to prove it.

Armani Exchange & T-Mobile host the biggest party of the weekend: Saturday night's Neon Carnival in the Desert Resorts airport hanger.

Paris Hilton danced on-stage next to the DJ.

Usher was surrounded by ladies, naturally.

Emma Roberts and Chord Overstreet butted heads during bumper cars.

Paris poses with a Nicki Minaj impersonator.

Actor Emile Hirsch checks out the new T-Mobile HTC One S, which will be available for purchase this spring.

Camilla Belle and Kellan Lutz showing off their amusement park game winnings.

Gerard Butler tries to stay incognito while partying.

Day parties are as much a part of Coachella culture as the concerts. The Lacoste L!VE Pool Party at Coachella presented by HTC is one of the biggest.

Actor Elijah Wood played DJ at the fete.

Lea Michelle and Lauren Conrad took part in the Lacoste festivities.

As did Katy Perry, with her new purple hair.

Diane Kruger shops in the Lacoste pop-up shop, which donated 10 per cent of proceeds to The Voice Project.

While his co-star and girlfriend Lea Michele posed with the Lacoste alligator.

These girls were not quite as graceful with the alligator. Perhaps they had one too many Patrón Tequila popsicle.

This guy approved of the tunes.

As did these party happy people.

Ever a fashion show.

The Belve Music Lounge offered a more relaxed atmosphere.

And Rye Rye stopped by by.

Brian Mazza and co. did too.

Others took advantage of the GUESS Hotel & Lovecat Magazine Pool Party.

Nicole Scherzinger lounged by the lake at The GUESS Hotel hangover brunch.

Foster the People took a break out of their busy performing schedule to chill by the pool and sip on UV Vodka cocktails.

Vanessa Hudgens accessorized her feather headdress with gifted GUESS sunglasses.

BFF's Haylie Duff and Willa Ford modelled their new sunglasses.

But the party doesn't have to stop here...

