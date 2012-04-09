Celebs Celebrate Easter Just Like You (They Just Look Better Doing It)—Here's Today's Buzz

Photo: AP
Here’s how the stars celebrated Easter: The Kardashians kleaned up for church services in Kalabasas, Mark Wahlberg and his family played around at the beach, Reese Witherspoon went to church with her baby bump, Jessica Alba put bunny ears on her baby, Rod Stewart went to a party in his Sunday whites and Courtney Stodden posed as a bikini-clad bunny. Meanwhile, Mandy Moore and Minka Kelly celebrated Passover and tweeted about it.
- In hair news: Anne Hathaway gets a drastic new haircut for her role in the upcoming movie adaptation of “Les Miserables” and blondie LeAnn Rimes goes brunette.
- Jennifer Lopez gifts her back up dancer boyfriend with a customised Dodge Ram truck for his 25th birthday.
- Jason Trawick to share legal control over his fiancé Britney Spears, will be co-conservator with the pop star’s father.
- James Franco lip synches Selena Gomez while looking like Kevin Federline.
- “The Dark Knight Rises” gets its rating—PG-13, just like every other “Batman” film.
- Heidi Klum officially files for divorce from Seal, citing “irreconcilable differences.”
- Sofia Vergara hosts “Saturday Night Live” and is actually funny in some bits. Watch her parody “The Hunger Games” below.
