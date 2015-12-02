Celebrities have to pay $30k for their own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Every year, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce selects around 24 celebrities to get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

But it’s not as simple as that. First, someone has to nominate these celebrities — this could be anyone from a publicist to a wealthy fan. Next, they must obtain that celebrity’s consent, as the nominee must sign a form stating that they want a star, and that they will attend the unveiling of it.

If a person’s application gets accepted, whoever did the nominating needs to pony up: a star costs $30,000. The Chamber of Commerce claims that half the cost goes into building the star, while the other half is used for upkeep.

Perhaps this is why some of your favourite A-listers — like Julia Roberts, Clint Eastwood, Denzel Washington, and Al Pacino — don’t have a star. Either they simply don’t want one, or they don’t want to spend the cash.

Story by Jacob Shamsian and editing by Kristen Griffin

