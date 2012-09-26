10 Celebrity Women Who Earn More Than Their Men

Jessica Simpson is the top earner in her relationship with former football player, Eric Johnson.

Photo: via jessicasimpsonphotos.net

For what seems like forever, men have stereotypically been the big family breadwinners. In many cases, it’s been considered the norm for dad to go off to work each morning while mum stays at home and takes care of the kids and tends to the home.But times are changing, and an increasing number of women are reaching financial parity with (and even out-earning) their male counterparts — and celebrity couples are no exception to the fiscal trend.



From superstars such as Jennifer Lopez and Oprah Winfrey to reality queens Kris Jenner and Bethenny Frankel, more and more famous women are recognised as the money makers in their relationships.

Jessica Simpson & Eric Johnson It wouldn't be easy for Jessica Simpson to find a man as successful as she's been. This business-savvy starlet has acted in a number of TV shows and movies, launched a line of hair and beauty products, as well as designed shoes, handbags and fragrances, putting her net worth at about $100 million. Marrying someone who makes more money than she does doesn't seem to be on the top of Simpson's priority list, and she appears to have found happiness with ex-NFL player Eric Johnson. Kris Jenner & Bruce Jenner Bruce Jenner's claim to fame occurred decades ago when he won a gold medal at the 1976 Summer Olympics, though he's better known these days for his marriage to TV personality Kris Jenner. Jenner, who has made a career of managing her family's business affairs while dabbling in her own entrepreneurial endeavours, definitely is the breadwinner in this relationship (and seems to wear the pants). Oprah Winfrey & Stedman Graham With a net worth of almost $3 billion, Oprah Winfrey is easily one of the richest women in the world. While her partner Stedman Graham is a successful businessman in his own right -- he's the CEO of S. Graham & Associates -- he doesn't earn nearly as much as the media mogul with whom he spends his time. Jennifer Lopez & Casper Smart Casper Smart is going to have a tough time trying to match the success of his new girlfriend Jennifer Lopez, who recently was named the 'World's Most Powerful Celebrity' by Forbes. The resume of this backup dancer doesn't quite measure up to his partner's. J.Lo is an established actress, singer, and businesswoman who brought home an estimated $52 million last year. Bethenny Frankel & Jason Hoppy Thanks to the laundry list of TV shows she's starred in, her successful spirit brand Skinnygirl Cocktails, and numerous self-help books, Bethenny Frankel has no trouble bringing home the bacon for herself and her husband Jason Hoppy, who doesn't seem to be employed. This doesn't bother Bethenny, but on her reality show it certainly bothered Jason. Gwen Stefani & Gavin Rossdale Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale both have enjoyed successful musical careers -- Stefani as a solo artist and lead vocalist for No Doubt and Rossdale as the frontman for Bush -- but it's clear Stefani has become the bigger household name. Rossdale doesn't seem to mind living in the shadow of his successful wife though -- the pair have been happily wed for 10 years. Kyra Sedgwick & Kevin Bacon Just like Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale, actor Kevin Bacon and actress Kyra Sedgwick both have enjoyed prosperous careers in the same industry. However, it seems these days, it's Miss Kyra who's really raking it in: She brought in close to $300,000 per episode for her just-wrapped hit drama 'The Closer' which ran on TNT for seven years. Sarah Jessica Parker & Matthew Broderick Sarah Jessica Parker has been busy earning an impressive amount of money from her perfume line, role in the 'Sex and the City'films (not to mention residuals from the show's TV reruns), while her actor husband Matthew Broderick has kept himself busy with a more low-key Broadway career. Clearly he's OK with SJP earning the dough: they've been married for almost two decades. Jennifer Aniston & Justin Theroux America's sweetheart Jennifer Aniston does more than just cause tabloid offices to combust whenever she makes a move -- she also brings home the bacon for her soon-to-be-husband Justin Theroux. The former 'Friends' star has a net worth of more than $100 million and has been known to pick up the tab on dates with Theroux, a much lesser-known (but well-respected) actor. Meryl Streep & Don Gummer With numerous Academy, Emmy and Golden Globe awards under her belt, Meryl Streep is one of the most talented actresses of all time -- and has a net worth of almost $50 million. All achievements considered, it's no wonder she's the breadwinner in her relationship with Don Gummer, who makes his living as a sculptor. You've seen which women bring home the bacon ... Now, check out which TV actresses are earning the most this fall >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.