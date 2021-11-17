23 celebrities who have worn similar wedding dresses

Actress Rita Hayworth’s Christian Dior dress for her 1949 wedding to Prince Aly Khan of Pakistan was periwinkle blue with a V-neck and full skirt. Rita Hayworth and Prince Aly Khan on their wedding day. AP Hayworth paired her tea-length dress with a matching Dior hat.

In 1960, the Queen’s sister, Princess Margaret, wed Antony Armstrong-Jones in a silk organza Norman Hartnell gown that had a similar shape. Princess Margaret on her wedding day in 1960. Getty Images The long-sleeved gown also featured a V-neckline, which Brides magazine writes was risqué at the time

Nicky Hilton’s Valentino haute couture wedding gown in 2015 also featured a high-neck bodice made of lace. Nicky Hilton. Neil Mockford/Alex Huckle/GC Images Hilton married investment banker James Rothschild at Kensington Palace in London.

Paris Hilton wore a custom Oscar de la Renta wedding dress with sheer lace that was reminiscent of her sister’s and Kelly’s gowns. Paris Hilton and Carter Reum on their wedding day. Jose Villa/Shutterstock Paris Hilton and Carter Reum wed on November 11. Hilton’s custom Oscar de la Renta dress was designed by Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim, Vogue reported The ball gown, which had long sleeves and a high neckline, also included a sheer bodice covered with floral lace that flowed onto the full tulle skirt.

In 2011, Kate Middleton married Prince William in an Alexander McQueen dress designed by Sarah Burton that had lace sleeves and a V-neckline. Kate Middleton’s wedding dress. CARL DE SOUZA/Getty Images Burton created Middleton’s dress for her wedding ceremony at Westminster Abbey. The gown featured handmade lace appliqué by the Royal School of Needlework and a nearly 9-foot (2.74m)-long train. The floral embroidery on the sleeves paid homage to the UK. The roses, thistles, daffodils, and shamrocks represented the four national emblems of England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland.

Lily Allen’s wedding dress that same year also featured a V-neckline and lace sleeves. Lily Allen on her wedding day. Martin Grimes/FilmMagic/Getty Images Allen married Sam Cooper at St James the Great church in Gloucestershire, England. The couple divorced in 2018

Princess Sofia of Sweden’s 2015 wedding dress by Ida Sjöstedt bore a resemblance, as well. Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia of Sweden on their wedding day. Andreas Rentz/Getty Images The silk organza and crepe dress featured handmade lace in three shades of white, according to The Knot

Princess Anne’s cowl-necked wedding dress from 1973 was designed by Maureen Baker of Susan Small. Princess Anne and Captain Mark Phillips on their wedding day. AP The gown featured a high neck, trumpet sleeves, and a 7-foot-long train , according to Vogue.

In 2002, Princess Maxima of the Netherlands married Prince Willem-Alexander in a Valentino dress. Princess Maxima and Prince Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands on their wedding day. Michael Kooren/Pool/Reuters Maxima’s dress, made of ivory mikado silk , featured three-quarter-length sleeves and lace panels on the sides of the skirt, according to Hello! magazine. Its neckline was similar to the one on Princess Anne’s dress.

Queen Mathilde of Belgium’s dress from her 1999 wedding to King Philippe included a high-standing collar. Queen Mathilde and King Philippe of Belgium on their wedding day. HRM/Reuters Queen Mathilde wore a long-sleeved coat dress with buttons down the front.

Princess Martha Louise of Norway’s collared wedding gown from 2002 bore a resemblance to Queen Mathilde’s. Princess Martha Louise of Norway and Ari Behn on their wedding day. Pool BASSIGNAC/BUU/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images Princess Martha Louise married Ari Behn in a coat dress by Norwegian designer Wenche Lyche , according to Vogue.

Queen Letizia of Spain chose a Manuel Pertegaz wedding dress for her 2004 marriage to King Felipe that also featured a statement collar. Queen Letizia of Spain chose a Pertegaz wedding dress for her marriage in 2004 to then-Prince Felipe. Odd Andersen/Pool/File The collar was embroidered with fleur de lys and wheat, symbols from a Spanish royal crest , according to Hello! magazine.

Singer Ellie Goulding wed Caspar Jopling in a gown designed by Chloé’s creative director Natacha Ramsay-Levi in August 2019. Ellie Goulding and Jasper Jopling. John Rainford/GC Images The dress featured a ruffled lace collar and hand-stitched White Roses of York. It took over 640 hours to make , Harper’s Bazaar reported.

Miranda Kerr’s custom-made Dior Haute Couture wedding dress also featured a high neck and similar floral appliqués. Miranda Kerr’s wedding dress on display at a Dior exhibit. Scott Barbour/Getty Images Kerr’s Belgian lace, silk, taffeta, and tulle dress was embellished with lillies of the valley

Pippa Middleton wore a custom Giles Deacon lace wedding gown for her 2017 wedding to James Matthews. Pippa Middleton and James Matthews on their wedding day. WPA Pool/Getty Images Middleton’s dress featured a high neck and cap sleeves.

Actress Katrina Bowden wore a similar design in 2013 when she wed Ben Jorgensen. Katrina Bowden in her wedding dress. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for US Weekly Bowden, best known for her roles in “30 Rock” and “The Bold and the Beautiful,” and Jorgensen’s wedding took place at the Brooklyn Botanic Garden. The bride wore a Christos “Eve” gown

Infanta Cristina of Spain wore a custom Lorenzo Caprile gown in 1997 for her wedding to Inaki Urdangarin. Spain’s Infanta Cristina with her father on her wedding day in 1997. Reuters Cristina wore a silk gown with an off-the-shoulder silhouette.

Meghan Markle’s Givenchy dress designed by Clare Waight Keller resembled the look when she wed Prince Harry in 2018. Meghan Markle wore a Givenchy dress on her wedding day. Ben STANSALL – WPA Pool/Getty Images The Duchess of Sussex worked closely with Waight Keller on the design of the silk organza dress, which featured an off-the-shoulder neckline and three-quarter-length sleeves, Kensington Palace announced at the time.

Princess Victoria of Sweden wore a dress with a folded neckline designed by Pär Engsheden when she married Prince Daniel in 2010. Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden on their wedding day. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images The duchess satin gown also featured a 16-foot train

Princess Charlene wore a similar Giorgio Armani Privé gown with a folded, off-the-shoulder neckline for her wedding to Prince Albert II of Monaco in 2011. Princess Charlene of Monaco on her wedding day. Dan Kitwood/Getty Images The gown, sewn from cream silk duchesse satin, featured mother-of-pearl and Swarovski crystal embellishments, according to Harper’s Bazaar

Princess Eugenie’s wedding gown featured a neckline that folded around the shoulders, a low back, and a long, flowing train. Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank on their wedding day. WPA Pool/Getty Images The gown was designed by Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos. Instead of a veil, Eugenie opted for the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik Tiara with diamonds and emeralds.