9 Celebrities Auctioned Off On Valentine's Day

One lucky person scored a dinner with model Chrissy Teigen.

Photo: Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

If you’re spending Valentine’s Day alone, a few celebrities are offering to spend their time with you.For the fifth year running, celebrity auction site Charitybuzz is hosting its Annual Valentine’s Day auction.



More than 50 events are up for grabs ranging from VIP meet ups with Lady Gaga to private dates with model Chrissy Teigen.

All of the funds received go toward charities including the Voice Health Institute and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

While many of the auctions closed February 11, a few of them are still open right now.

See how much people are spending to get close to the stars, and which celebrities you can still bid on.

