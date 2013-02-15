9 Celebrities Auctioned Off On Valentine's Day

Photo: Michael Loccisano / Getty Images
If you’re spending Valentine’s Day alone, a few celebrities are offering to spend their time with you.For the fifth year running, celebrity auction site Charitybuzz is hosting its Annual Valentine’s Day auction.
More than 50 events are up for grabs ranging from VIP meet ups with Lady Gaga to private dates with model Chrissy Teigen.
All of the funds received go toward charities including the Voice Health Institute and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.
While many of the auctions closed February 11, a few of them are still open right now.
See how much people are spending to get close to the stars, and which celebrities you can still bid on.
$3,000 is the current bid for 4 VIP tickets to a Lady Gaga concert in Philadelphia February 19 or 20 and to meet Mother Monster herself.
You can bid on this auction here until 1:00 p.m. ET. Proceeds will go to Project E.T.H.E. to Benefit Hearts for Hope Foundation.
You can bid on this auction here until 2 p.m. ET. Money will go toward the Rush Philanthropic Arts Foundation.
The money will benefit the PS 11 PTA.
Funds benefit Generation Rescue.
Funds will benefit the Somaly Mam foundation and the Show Me Campaign.
$8,900 is the highest bid right now for a phone call from KISS' Paul Stanley and two signed electric guitars.
You can bid on this auction here until 1:15 p.m. ET. Funds will go toward the Voice Health Institute.
You can bid on this auction here until 1:20 p.m. ET. Proceeds will benefit the Voice Health Institute.
