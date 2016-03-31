Celebrities showing off their lavish vacations on Instagram

With the arrival of spring comes, of course, the planning of spring-break trips to tropical locales — even if you’re too old to have an official “spring break.”

Taking time for yourself away from your usual surroundings helps give you the rest you need, whether you’re escaping bad weather, pausing the daily work grind, or spending quality time with family.

And if you need some pointers on how to do it right, with little concern for expense, you can look to the social-media accounts of some of the biggest celebrities.

From Cabo to Brazil, here are how some celebrities — including Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris, Reese Witherspoon, and Jessica Alba — are vacationing:

Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris shared photos of their couple's retreat. Reese Witherspoon headed to Cabo with some friends. Chris Pratt shared his island view. Mark Ruffalo and his family spent time in Joshua Tree and Palm Springs, California. Lupita Nyong'o relaxed in the Dominican Republic two months ago. Aziz Ansari explored Sicily, Italy. Jessica Alba, Cash Warren, and family vacationed in Wailea on the island of Maui, Hawaii. Lucy Hale ('Pretty Little Liars,' 'Scream 4') hung pool and beachside in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Shay Mitchell ('Pretty Little Liars,' 'Mother's Day') swam with a giant swan in Playa del Carmen, Mexico. Cindy Crawford headed to the beach for her most recent vacation.

