10 Celebrities Who Spend Less Than You'd Expect On Vacation

Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images
Justin and Jessica in Italy! Gwyneth in Spain! The Kardashians in Bora Bora!It seems impossible to open up a magazine or pull up an entertainment website without being bombarded with pictures of celebrities enjoying luxurious vacations.
It’s enough to give you a major case of travel envy.
Here at Hopper we wanted to dig deeper into celebrity vacation statistics to find out just how big a dent these mega-trips make in celebrities bank accounts.
According to a recent American Express survey, American households planned to spend about $1,200 per person on summer vacations this year.
That translates to an estimated five to seven per cent of income dedicated to vacationing.
How do A-list celebrities’ compare to the average American family when it comes to their trips?
Where: Dominican Republic
Hotel: Casa De Campo
How Much: $22,575 (estimated)
Income: $65 million
% of Annual Income: 0.03%
The Kardashians know how to vacation, descending en masse on luxury resorts from Bora Bora to Mexico. This year they hoofed it to the Dominican Republic, enjoying a few days at Casa De Campo, a 7,000 acre resort with stunning tropical vistas and interior design by none other than Oscar De La Renta. Villas here don't come cheap, but a standard room can start at around $250 dollars a night.
Where: Amalfi, Italy
Hotel: Hotel Santa Caterina
How Much: $57,770 (estimated)
Income in 2011: $9 million
% of Annual Income: 0.64%
Jessica Alba and her family enjoyed the Mediterranean beauty and architecture of Amalfi, Italy this summer. The picturesque Italian town is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, noted for its distinctive medieval architecture with strong Byzantine influences. Alba, honour and Haven luxuriated in style at the Hotel Santa Catarina, a 19th century seaside palazzo turned into a 5 star hotel.
Where: Maui, Hawaii
Hotel: Grand Wailea
How Much: $28, 750 (estimated)
Income: $10 million
% of Annual Income: 0.29%
Britney Spears, her two sons and fiance jetted to Maui, Hawaii for the 4th of July. There they relaxed poolside at the Grand Wailea, a Waldorf Astoria resort on 40 acres of beachfront property. The grounds here are impeccable (and kid friendly!) with activity pools boasting water slides, rapids, and the world's first water elevator.
Where: Hyannisport, MA
Hotel: N/A
How Much: $4.9 million
Income: $57 million
% of Annual Income: 8.6%
Taylor Swift captured headlines this summer with her whirlwind romance with Conor Kennedy. After spending several weekends at the Kennedy family Hyannis Port compound, reports surfaced that she bought a 4.9 million dollar house on the property. Thanks to the fact that Taylor Swift is one of the richest performers in America, this foolhardy romantic gesture barely made a dent in her yearly income (about 57 million dollars). Since reports surfaced the couple recently broke up, we can guess Taylor may recoup some losses in rental fees this summer.
Where: Paris
Hotel: The Ritz
How Much: $53,500 (estimated)
Income: $28 million (Jennifer)
% of Annual Income: 0.19%
Before Justin Theroux put a GIANT rock on it, he and Jennifer Aniston jetted off to enjoy the incredibly romantic sights of Paris. From their base at the Ritz Carlton, J & J strolled the city hand in hand, shopping on the Palais Royal and enjoying dinner at one of Jennifer's favourite restaurants Ristorante le Stresa.
Where: Portofino, Italy
Hotel: Excelsior Palace
How Much: $137,500 (estimated)
Income: $53 million (Ellen)
% of Annual Income: 0.26%
Ellen DeGeneres and Portia DeRossi vacationed in Portofino, Italy a fishing village turned resort town on the Italian Riviera. Reports suggest they stayed at the Excelsior Palace hotel, the only 5 star hotel in the area, overlooking the azure waters of the sea of Rapallo. DeRossi and DeGeneres were spotted strolling the cobblestone streets of Portofino, where medieval storefronts house art galleries and high end boutiques.
Where: Bora Bora!
Hotel: Four Seasons Resort Bora Bora
How Much: $29, 500 (estimated)
Income: $35 million
% of Annual Income: 0.08%
Kerr & Bloom brought their young son Finn to Bora Bora this summer for some well earned rest & relaxation. With a home base at the Four Seasons, the family stayed in over-water luxury huts fronting private white sand beaches and a turquoise lagoon. As if this wasn't enough bliss, they enjoyed island activities like snorkelling, holistic spa treatments and 5 star Polynesian cuisine.
Where: Eze Sur Mer, France
Hotel: Luxury Yacht Latitude
How Much: $300,000
Income: $53 million
% of Annual Income: 0.57%
Rihanna knows how to have a fun vacation with her girlfriends. Taking over a 170 foot super yacht to sail around the Mediterranean Sea and French Riviera is a pretty good start. With 6 staterooms, 5 decks, and 15 crew members, it was custom built for a good time. Rihanna lived it up, enjoying everything from shopping in Italy, paragliding, jet skiing and more than a couple beers.
