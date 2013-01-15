Celebrities Tweet Their Reactions To The Golden Globes

Lindsay Lohan live-tweeted the entire show.

Photo: AP

While Sofia Vergara posted countless photos from inside the Golden Globes on her Twitter and Instagram accounts, Lindsay Lohan followed along by live-tweeting the telecast from what we assume was her couch.Alec Baldwin was surprisingly a gracious loser and Chad Lowe responded to Lena Dunham’s “Thank You” in her acceptance speech.



See who else tweeted their reactions to — and from — Sunday’s Golden Globe awards.

