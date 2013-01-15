Celebrities Tweet Their Reactions To The Golden Globes

Photo: AP
While Sofia Vergara posted countless photos from inside the Golden Globes on her Twitter and Instagram accounts, Lindsay Lohan followed along by live-tweeting the telecast from what we assume was her couch.Alec Baldwin was surprisingly a gracious loser and Chad Lowe responded to Lena Dunham’s “Thank You” in her acceptance speech.
See who else tweeted their reactions to — and from — Sunday’s Golden Globe awards.
Last night big winner was without a doubt 'Girls' creator and star, Lena Dunham. Her emotional and honest acceptance speech was a highlight of the night.
After Kristen Wig and Will Ferrel hilariously presented the Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy, Lohan who was live tweeting the night, posted this on her twitter. Check out the rest of her tweets here >
Another big winner of the night, Ben Affleck tweeted this about his 'Best Director' Golden Globes win. His film 'Argo' also won 'Best Picture-Drama.'
'Baby, I'm gonna say it now in front of the entire world, Baby, thank you for always being right Baby. I love you.
Singer Ingrid Michaelson tweeted thing gem, after Claire Danes, was presented with the 'Best Television Actress-Drama' Award.
Alec Baldwin, who was unable to make the award show, graciously tweeted this minutes after actor Don Cheadle beat him for 'Best Television Actor-Comedy'
Previous Golden Globe nominee, Lea Michele, was excited to announce the 'Best Actress-Drama' winner.
Glee creator Ryan Murphy, tweeted out his support for Cecil B. DeMille award winner Jodie Foster, after her moving, heartfelt, and some what confusing acceptance speech.
One of the best moments of the night happened during Lena Dunham's Best Television Show-Comedy acceptance speech for 'Girls' when she said, 'I also promised myself that if I ever got this chance I would thank Chad Lowe. I'm sorry! I just promised and I promised my mum!'
Hillary Swank famously forgot to thank her then-husband Chad Lowe when she won the Best Actress Oscar for 'Million Dollar Baby' in 2000.
And actor Chad Lowe really appreciated Dunham's praises.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.