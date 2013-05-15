Tons Of Celebrities Tweet Their Support For 'Brave' Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie opened up in a New York Times op-ed about undergoing a secret, preventative double mastectomy after finding out she had an 87% chance of getting breast cancer.



Following the confession, celebrities ranging from Kristen Bell to cancer survivors Sheryl Crow and Giuliana Rancic tweeted their support of the actress.

I commend Angelina Jolie for her courage and thoughtfulness in sharing her story today regarding her mastectomy. So brave! — Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) May 14, 2013

Ladies, please check out Angelina Jolie’s story today, especially if you have breast cancer in your family history. — Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) May 14, 2013

Angelina Jolie reveals double mastectomy. Proud of her for using her incredible platform to educate women: nyti.ms/19l8bbZ — Giuliana Rancic (@GiulianaRancic) May 14, 2013

An admirable op ed by Angelina Jolie: nytimes.com/2013/05/14/opi… — Kristen Bell(@IMKristenBell) May 14, 2013

My Medical Choice nyti.ms/10U9HwL I really love this woman, so cool & focused on important things in life. #StAngie #angelina — Eliza Dushku (@elizadushku) May 14, 2013

Much respect & for sharing in classy way: Angelina Jolie on why she had a double mastectomy & how it can save lives: nyti.ms/19l8bbZ — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) May 14, 2013

Angelina Jolie wrote about testing positive for the cancer gene and getting a double mastectomy. What would you do? bthny.com/12xk7FA — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) May 14, 2013

My Medical Choice nyti.ms/10U9HwL – bravo Angelina for sharing ur truth ! — Rosie O’Donnell (@Rosie) May 14, 2013

wow. Brave & Considerate move on Angelina Jolie’s behalf n.pr/169wayt — Questlove Jenkins (@questlove) May 14, 2013

This absolutely blew my mind. Angelina Jolie speaking out about a difficult decision that will inform + empower othe… say.ly/BIO5ORL — Nina Dobrev (@ninadobrev) May 14, 2013

“Life comes with many challenges. The ones that should not scare us are the ones we can take on and take control of” – Angelina Jolie. — Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) May 14, 2013

A moment of quiet respect for Angelina Jolie’s candor and all women’s bravery in facing this choice: nyti.ms/17o4k1m — Nia Vardalos (@NiaVardalos) May 14, 2013

Anjelina Jolie..an incredible woman. Smart & brave — Jackie Collins (@jackiejcollins) May 14, 2013

My Medical Choice by Angelina Jolie. Read this,re-tweet it, share it with friends & family. Awareness can save livesnyti.ms/10U9HwL — soleil moon frye (@moonfrye) May 14, 2013

This will save lives. RT @nytopinion: Angelina Jolie on why she had double mastectomy & how it can save lives: nyti.ms/19l8bbZ — rob delaney (@robdelaney) May 14, 2013

It’s fun seeing people’s misogyny and fear of their own mortality come out in full force with this Angelina Jolie news. — rob delaney (@robdelaney) May 14, 2013

A brave and bold essay by Angelina Jolie about an excruciating medical choice she had to make: nyti.ms/10U9HwL — Nicholas Kristof (@NickKristof) May 14, 2013

