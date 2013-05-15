Tons Of Celebrities Tweet Their Support For 'Brave' Angelina Jolie

Aly Weisman

Angelina Jolie opened up in a New York Times op-ed about undergoing a secret, preventative double mastectomy after finding out she had an 87% chance of getting breast cancer.

Following the confession, celebrities ranging from Kristen Bell to cancer survivors Sheryl Crow and Giuliana Rancic tweeted their support of the actress.

