WHO NEEDS TABLOIDS: Check Out Celebrities Tweeting Pictures Of Themselves

Who needs celebrity magazines and paparazzi when you have Twitter.
Stars have taken it upon themselves to give the public a glimpse into their private (and not so private) lives.
The Daily Beast has collected shots of Rachel Zoe stuffing herself, Pauly D getting a lap dance, and Tara Reid (naturally) tweeting her honeymoon.
— Jen Ortiz
What could be more beautiful than a Victoria's Secret model? Three Victoria's Secret models! Veteran Alessandra Ambrosio chills on the set of a shoot in Prague with her fellow drop-deads.
