Celebrity Twitter Ghost Writer, Hot Job For The Recession

Far too many talented people in the media industry are losing their jobs because of the recession. But there could be light at the end of the tunnel: Your writing talent and interpersonal skills could be valuable to a celebrity too busy to type their own Twitter messages or blog posts.



The New York Times rounds up the growing list of celebrities (and quasi-celebs) who pay people to tweet for them. This list includes Britney Spears, 50 Cent, Ron Paul, Barack Obama, and former Apple dude Guy Kawasaki.

Britney Spears recently advertised for someone to help, among other things, create content for Twitter and Facebook. Kanye West recently told New York magazine that he has hired two people to update his blog. “It’s just like how a designer would work,” he said.

As Twitter becomes more popular, expect to see more of this. John Mayer, for example, could have used a Twitter ghost writer. We’re just curious: Are these jobs salary based? Pay-per-tweet? Dental plan?

