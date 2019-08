Fitness expert Tracy Anderson just launched a real time workout video streaming service “to experience Tracy Anderson in an unprecedented way.” Now hear her advice on why exercise is not enough to lose weight and how to change your diet accordingly.

Produced by Alana Kakoyiannis. Edited by Jason Gaines.

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.