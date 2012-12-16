These Are The Celebrity Investors Conquering Silicon Valley

Photo: FORBES

Celebrities such as Lady Gaga and Leonardo DiCaprio are investing in tech companies as they aim to conquer Silicon Valley.

We look at some of the big movers and shakers in the growing world of celebrity tech.



Will.i.am Will.i.am has become the latest celebrity to release his own brand of technology products, with a range of iPhone accessories that go on sale this month. His consumer electronics and app venture i.am+ includes the foto.sosho range transforms the iPhone into a 14 megapixel camera. Lady Gaga Lady Gaga has invested in several technology start-up companies in recent times including music sharing platform Turntable FM and celebrity social media site Backplane. Kanye West is another celeb who has invested in Turntable FM. Usain Bolt Usain Bolt has put his name to another tech savy celebrity technology brand in the form of Ludacris' Soul headphones. The Olympian has joined the increasing number of celebs to endorse audio devices. Leonardo DiCaprio Leonardo DiCaprio has joined Serena Williams, Toby Maguire and Lance Armstrong in investing in photo and video sharing company Mobli. The Israeli based tech company allows its users to share photos and videos of their daily experiences. Bob Marley The House of Marley is a audio consumer electronics company that has aligned itself with Bob Marley. The company produces ethical and environmentally friendly headphones and speaker systems that 'embody Bob Marley's vision.' Bono Bono is a very successful technology entrepreneur having invested in Facebook, Yelp, Dropbox and Palm. The U2 front man started up investment fund Elevation Partners with band mate the Edge. Justin Bieber Justin Bieber has continued to increase his technology portfolio by investing in music sharing company Spotify. The young pop star has also put his name to a variety of gadgets including Beats Audio headphones and a singing toothbrush. Justin Timberlake After playing Sean Parker in the film Social Network Justin Timberlake has invested heavily in a number of technology companies. The actor invests in tech companies focused on the arts including Stipple, Miso Media and Myspace. Stephen Fry Not all celebrity tech ventures end in success. Stephen Fry's start-up Pushnote folded after 18 months. Ashton Kutcher Ashton Kutcher is another Hollywood actor looking to invest in Silicon Valley. The Two and a Half Men star has become extremely influential with investments in several companies including Skype, Foursquare and Chegg. Dr. Dre Dr Dre's Beats by Dre headphones have been a huge hit globally. The hip hop star has sparked a whole host of celebrities into endorsing headphone sets including One Direction and 50 Cent. Harley Pasternak Not only can you buy celebrity endorsed product, you can now exercise like a celebrity with the Hollywood Workout video game. Harley Pasternak a fitness trainer to the stars has released the work out game for the Xbox 360 and Nintendo Wii. Don't miss... Google's 10 Most Searched For Movies Of 2012 >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.