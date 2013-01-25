Here's All The Free Swag Celebs Get In Sundance Gifting Suites

Aly Weisman
Sundance Gifting Suite

Photo: Fingerprint PR

Celebrities ranging from Paris Hilton and Jessica Biel to James Franco and Nicole Kidman attended this year’s annual Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah.But between promoting their films by day and partying at night, celebs found time to sneak in a few gifting suites where they are awarded with loads of free swag.

And even though Robert Redford is embarrassed by the recent influx of gifted goods at the classy film festival he founded, it’s a trend that isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

From flat screen TVs to Ugg boots and snowboards, see what celebrities took home from Sundance. 

Paris Hilton and her 21-year-old model boyfriend scored a 70

The Paige Hospitality Group event also featured a booth giving away Minnetonka Moccasins.

The Samsung Galaxy lounge offered celebrities a place to virtually stay warm.

Courtney Love left her earmuffs on indoors.

While other people played with the new Galaxy Note II.

James Franco went home with this Samsung Galaxy Note tablet.

As did Naomi Watts.

Across the hall, Stella Artois sponsored an open beer bar at the Village at the Lift.

Where models in ski gear passed out free appetizers.

And you could even get a Stella Artois glass engraved with your name.

UGG Australia also had a gifting suite in the Village at the Lift.

Celebrities could choose from an array of boot styles, which usually retail from $100-$200.

Over at the Oakley Learn to Ride event, Adrien Grenier scoped out the free Emergen-C.

And Cream of Wheat set up a whole bar at the Oakley suite.

Musician Skylar Grey assessed the toppings at the Cream of Wheat buffet.

Lil Jon was treated to free Oakley sunglasses and goggles.

While model Alessandra Ambrosio picked out an entire Oakley snow suit and goggles.

The Oakley Learn To Ride suite even hooked the model up with boots to go snowboarding.

And then was given a free lesson by a professional snowboarder.

Everyone was given snowboards.

And then actually hit the slopes to try out the new Oakley gear!

James Franco opted for this blue Adidas jacket at the Outdoor Retailer Innovation Gallery.

While Naomi Watts kept warm in her puffy jacket outside of McDonald's McCafé.

Actress AnnaLynne McCord went inside the McCafé Lodge to take advantage of their complimentary coffee, Wi-Fi and electronic charging stations.

Udi's Gluten Free Table was the ultimate location for celebrities at Sundance looking for food, fun and a refuge from the cold weather.

So did Stifler's mum, actress Jennifer Coolidge.

There were even gluten free brownie bites.

And an open Patrón tequila bar, complete with disco ball.

L.A. restaurant Animal did a pop up in the Village at the Lift and offered diners free breakfast and lunch.

The mini chocolate puddings were especially tasty.

Celebrities like Mario Lopez tried hint water at Miami Lounge while listening DJ Danny Masterson at the Monster DNA DJ Booth.

While Karina Smirnoff received a free blowout at the Dove colour Care salon by stylist Matt Fugate.

Pennychic blogger Shauna Miller chatted with friends at the Sears Shop Your Way Digital recharge lounge, where they were giving out free jackets for men and women.

While this mustached man enjoyed free tea at the Lipton Uplift Lounge.

Katherine Heigl scored Bioxide beauty swag from Kari Feinstein's Style Lounge on Main Street.

Paris Hilton chose a gold-winged ring.

And Matthew McConaughey was excited about Built's wine cooler/carrier.

Here is the Built swag McConaughey took home from the Kari Feinstein Style suite.

Jane Lynch and wife Lara Embry picked up winter coats from Sean John at the TR Suites.

And what do you know, swag-happy couple Mario Lopez and his wife Courtney stopped by the TR Suites to pick up the new Duracell Powermat.

When celebs aren't picking up free gifts or promoting their films ... they're partying.

