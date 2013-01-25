Here's All The Free Swag Celebs Get In Sundance Gifting Suites

Photo: Fingerprint PR
Celebrities ranging from Paris Hilton and Jessica Biel to James Franco and Nicole Kidman attended this year’s annual Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah.But between promoting their films by day and partying at night, celebs found time to sneak in a few gifting suites where they are awarded with loads of free swag.
And even though Robert Redford is embarrassed by the recent influx of gifted goods at the classy film festival he founded, it’s a trend that isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.
From flat screen TVs to Ugg boots and snowboards, see what celebrities took home from Sundance.
Actress AnnaLynne McCord went inside the McCafé Lodge to take advantage of their complimentary coffee, Wi-Fi and electronic charging stations.
Udi's Gluten Free Table was the ultimate location for celebrities at Sundance looking for food, fun and a refuge from the cold weather.
L.A. restaurant Animal did a pop up in the Village at the Lift and offered diners free breakfast and lunch.
Celebrities like Mario Lopez tried hint water at Miami Lounge while listening DJ Danny Masterson at the Monster DNA DJ Booth.
Pennychic blogger Shauna Miller chatted with friends at the Sears Shop Your Way Digital recharge lounge, where they were giving out free jackets for men and women.
And what do you know, swag-happy couple Mario Lopez and his wife Courtney stopped by the TR Suites to pick up the new Duracell Powermat.
