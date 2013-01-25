Here's All The Free Swag Celebs Get In Sundance Gifting Suites

Photo: Fingerprint PR

Celebrities ranging from Paris Hilton and Jessica Biel to James Franco and Nicole Kidman attended this year’s annual Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah.But between promoting their films by day and partying at night, celebs found time to sneak in a few gifting suites where they are awarded with loads of free swag.



And even though Robert Redford is embarrassed by the recent influx of gifted goods at the classy film festival he founded, it’s a trend that isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

From flat screen TVs to Ugg boots and snowboards, see what celebrities took home from Sundance.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.