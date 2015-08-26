These celebrities are having the best summer vacations ever

instagram.com/AmySchumer Amy Schumer and Jennifer Lawrence built a human pyramid during a Hamptons trip.

Summer is all about relaxing and having fun, and celebrities like Jennifer Lawrence, Chrissy Teigen, and the Kardashians did just that this season.

From the Hamptons to Italy, see who went where and who was having the best time — according to Instagram.

Get ready to have some serious vacation envy.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend ate their way through Italy. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/5eqaXwpjWR/embed/ Width: 658px Gwyneth Paltrow shared a pizza with Jerry Seinfeld. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/zBXVcjCPWU/embed/ Width: 658px Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner sailed the seas in St. Barths. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/6lNH5Ijo7y/embed/ Width: 658px Kim Kardashian couldn't participate in water activities because she's pregnant... Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/6nnCyCuS0N/embed/ Width: 658px So instead she posted photos of her daughter dressed as a mermaid. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/6jDaoVuS7Y/embed/ Width: 658px Britney Spears dressed up as a mermaid to spend time with her sons in the pool. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/6nZQH3m8NK/embed/ Width: 658px Amy Schumer built a human pyramid with Jennifer Lawrence during a boat ride in the Hamptons. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/5yJxQiqUDJ/embed/ Width: 658px Kris Jenner later got a surprise visit from Jennifer Lawrence in St.Barths. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/6rD-lRm-CA/embed/ Width: 658px Kylie Jenner celebrated her 18th birthday on August 10th surrounded by famous friends. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/6O8x0OnGp4/embed/ Width: 658px Taylor Swift toured the globe, bringing tons of celebrities on-stage at each show. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/4c9IgIDvAL/embed/ Width: 658px In her downtime, she travelled with boyfriend Calvin Harris, and friends like Karlie Kloss, Gigi Hadid, and Joe Jonas. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/4gJuioDvFB/embed/ Width: 658px Gigi Hadid also visited Disney World. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/5kWdZLDCdW/embed/ Width: 658px Gigi threw a 26th birthday party for her new boyfriend, Joe Jonas, at the StubHub Center in Los Angeles, the home of the L.A. Galaxy. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/6O-74sD8IX/embed/ Width: 658px Jessica Alba went zip-lining in Mexico. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/6aem71Mui2/embed/ Width: 658px Reese Witherspoon travelled with her children. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/5XQ0nbChYT/embed/ Width: 658px Kate Hudson went horseback riding. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/6JOJ82JchX/embed/ Width: 658px Cindy Crawford spent time with her family in Ontario, Canada. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/6z18u9zLeS/embed/ Width: 658px And got photobombed by George Clooney in Ibiza. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/6vG8KuTLaX/embed/ Width: 658px Jessica Simpson celebrated summer with her little ones. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/4n2-OkkVi6/embed/ Width: 658px Blake Lively took part in a tomato fight in Spain. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/50SBXSR4Jm/embed/ Width: 658px Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wayde spent a lot of time on boats. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/4r3z26p-QJ/embed/ Width: 658px So did Simon Cowell. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/6P0d6PCL5Q/embed/ Width: 658px Model Bar Rafaeli had her bachelorette party in the Maldives. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/6FfJ3VMUa1/embed/ Width: 658px Vin Diesel trained. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/6dfR-5mPm3/embed/ Width: 658px Mark Consuelos, Kelly Ripa, and Andy Cohen attended Madonna's gypsy-themed birthday party in the Hamptons. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/6fFv_PnweL/embed/ Width: 658px Bethenny Frankel did yoga while on a cruise through the Galapagos. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/4FIdbatPDS/embed/ Width: 658px Hugh Jackman went off-roading in Australia. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/5XOUjHihFC/embed/ Width: 658px Molly Sims went to a water park. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/6nrPDBg8Av/embed/ Width: 658px Ali Larter indulged in ice cream. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/45Ex_mQa1b/embed/ Width: 658px Eva Longoria jumped around Capri. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/5HQWxfCGnB/embed/ Width: 658px Vanessa Hudgens went to Africa. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/5zuTKOzCoG/embed/ Width: 658px And David Beckham spent time with his daughter. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/6xOm7iFiJC/embed/ Width: 658px

