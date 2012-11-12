Meet The Stunt Doubles Behind 15 Celebrities

Photo: Sony Pictures
We go to the movies to see Christian Bale don the bat cape, Robert Downey Jr. suit up as Iron Man, and Daniel Craig reprise his role as 007.However, these big-name actors rarely do the dangerous stunts required of their fictional alter egos.
We’ve highlighted 15 stunt doubles from the biggest box-office hits of 2012.
From those who fill in for actors from Craig to Jessica Biel, here are some of the most sought after stunt men–and women–in Hollywood.
One of his best moments on set:
'Some floor managers on the show got together and photoshopped me and Daniel on the cover of Gay Times in mankini.'
Parkour athlete and professional free runner Levi Meeuwenberg stood in for this Robert Ludlum-inspired character.
He was one of four stunt doubles for Renner including Edward Gabree, Declan Mulvey, and Richard C. Taylor.
Ingrid Kleinig fills in for this actress who plays head of the Elven Guard in this film out next month.
There were a total of seven stunt doubles for Iron Man and Tony Stark combined through both 'Iron Man' films.
