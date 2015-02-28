7 celebrities who love 'Star Trek' more than you

Kirsten Acuna
Leonard nimoy May 2013Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

“Star Trek” actor Leonard Nimoy passed away at the age of 83 Friday.

Nimoy, who popularised the role of Spock on the sci-fi series, gained a huge fan following over the years including some of Hollywood’s biggest names like Mila Kunis.

A few celebrities attend “Star Trek” conventions, have autographed memorabilia from Leonard Nimoy, and even speak Klingon.

Mila Kunis has been a Trekkie since her teens.

Kunis told GQ in 2011 she has vintage 'Star Trek' figures and a signed photo from Leonard Nimoy.

She's even attended a Trek conference.

'I went to the Star Trek Experience in Vegas maybe five years ago. I hung out with a bunch of fake characters inside Quark's bar. (Ed note: Quark was the name of the Ferengi bartender on DS9.) There were all these actors there pretending to be the different characters from the different shows. Yes, I loved it.'

Her favourite series? 'The Next Generation.'

Ben Stiller sprinkles a lot of 'Star Trek' references into his movies.

Not only is Stiller's production company, 'Red Hour Films,' a reference to an episode from the original series, but he has also thrown 'Star Trek' references into his films ranging from 'Tropic Thunder' to 'Zoolander.'

He also revealed at the 82nd Academy Awards he owns two pairs of Spock's ears signed by Leonard Nimoy.

Olivia Wilde says she's a Trekkie.

Wilde told i09 she's been a fan since young.

'I grew up as a Trekkie, which is really funny,' said Wilde. 'I think 'Star Trek,' they were always great female roles, but there's no reason the captain shouldn't be a woman.'

Seth MacFarlane reunited the entire cast of 'The Next Generation' for 'Family Guy.'

MacFarlane makes routine references to 'Star Trek' in 'Family Guy' all the time.

However, he had the entire cast kidnapped by Stewie in one episode.

Rosario Dawson can speak Klingon.

When Conan was on NBC, the actress revealed she and her brother have argued in Klingon.

She also held an online petition to appear in 'Star Trek Into Darkness.'

Richard Branson named two ships in his space tourism program after 'Star Trek.'

Sir RIchard Branson holding the model of LauncherOne, in SpaceShipTwo.

Branson launched space-tourism program Virgin Galactic in 2004 and named a ship after the U.S.S. Enterprise.

Maria Menounos can quote the original 'Star Trek.'

The Extra host revealed she's a Trek fan in an April 2012 issue of US Weekly.

