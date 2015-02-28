7 celebrities who love 'Star Trek' more than you

“Star Trek” actor Leonard Nimoy passed away at the age of 83 Friday.
Nimoy, who popularised the role of Spock on the sci-fi series, gained a huge fan following over the years including some of Hollywood’s biggest names like Mila Kunis.
A few celebrities attend “Star Trek” conventions, have autographed memorabilia from Leonard Nimoy, and even speak Klingon.
Kunis told GQ in 2011 she has vintage 'Star Trek' figures and a signed photo from Leonard Nimoy.
She's even attended a Trek conference.
'I went to the Star Trek Experience in Vegas maybe five years ago. I hung out with a bunch of fake characters inside Quark's bar. (Ed note: Quark was the name of the Ferengi bartender on DS9.) There were all these actors there pretending to be the different characters from the different shows. Yes, I loved it.'
Her favourite series? 'The Next Generation.'
Not only is Stiller's production company, 'Red Hour Films,' a reference to an episode from the original series, but he has also thrown 'Star Trek' references into his films ranging from 'Tropic Thunder' to 'Zoolander.'
He also revealed at the 82nd Academy Awards he owns two pairs of Spock's ears signed by Leonard Nimoy.
Wilde told i09 she's been a fan since young.
'I grew up as a Trekkie, which is really funny,' said Wilde. 'I think 'Star Trek,' they were always great female roles, but there's no reason the captain shouldn't be a woman.'
MacFarlane makes routine references to 'Star Trek' in 'Family Guy' all the time.
However, he had the entire cast kidnapped by Stewie in one episode.
When Conan was on NBC, the actress revealed she and her brother have argued in Klingon.
She also held an online petition to appear in 'Star Trek Into Darkness.'
Branson launched space-tourism program Virgin Galactic in 2004 and named a ship after the U.S.S. Enterprise.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.