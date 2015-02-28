7 celebrities who love 'Star Trek' more than you

“Star Trek” actor Leonard Nimoy passed away at the age of 83 Friday.

Nimoy, who popularised the role of Spock on the sci-fi series, gained a huge fan following over the years including some of Hollywood’s biggest names like Mila Kunis.

A few celebrities attend “Star Trek” conventions, have autographed memorabilia from Leonard Nimoy, and even speak Klingon.

