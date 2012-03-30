We Bet You Never Knew These 18 Celebrities Owned Sports Teams

Photo: AP Images
Magic Johnson will become the latest celebrity to own a sports franchise when his group officially buys the Los Angeles Dodgers for $2 billion.Like most celebrities, Johnson will own just a small sliver of the team.
But given his star power, he’ll be trotted out before the public to bolster the team’s popularity.
Think you can name the stars Magic is following into sports ownership?
Steve Nash owns part of the Vancouver Whitecaps MLS team, he even sat in the middle of the stands at their inaugural home game
LeBron James owns a small slice of Liverpool FC, he took a trip there this fall to check out the team
Will Smith got a piece of his hometown Philadelphia 76ers when a new ownership group came in this summer
David Letterman is a partner in the the part-time IndyCar racing team Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
George W. Bush used to own the Texas Rangers.
Nolan Ryan now owns the Texas Rangers.
Michael Jordan owns the Charlotte Bobcats, the worst team in the league.
We guess Mark Cuban qualifies as a celebrity. He owns the Mavericks, obviously.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.