14 celebrities who kept pregnancies and births of their babies a secret

Kristen Wiig and Avi Rothman quietly had twins via surrogate in January 2020, news they didn’t share publicly until that June.

In June 2020, E! News reported that Wiig and Rothman had welcomed twins via surrogate. Wiig opened up about her experience with infertility and IVF in an August 2020 interview with InStyle.

“We tried to keep the [surrogacy] process private for as long as possible, because it is a very private thing,” she said. “Unfortunately, we were photographed with them — and, well, it’s out there! As private as I am and as sacred as this all is, what helped me was reading about other women who went through it and talking to those who have gone through IVF and fertility stuff. It can be the most isolating experience. But I’m trying to find that space where I can keep my privacy and also be there for someone else who may be going through it.”