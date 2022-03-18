14 celebrities who kept pregnancies and births of their babies a secret

- Some celebrities go to great lengths to keep their pregnancies and births private.
- Kristen Wiig, Priyanka Chopra, Amber Heard, and Grimes quietly welcomed babies via surrogate.
- Amy Schumer accidentally revealed that her costar Michael Cera had become a dad.
“This has been a very emotionally intense couple of years,” Jones said. “It was sort of like back-to-back-to-back-to-back, just wrenching, pulling my heart in all different directions. … I was in grief-shock. I don’t even know if that’s a word, but I was just not in my body at all and just had a baby. I was doubly not in my body.”
“She’s really blossomed as a woman and now she’s a proud new mother and married and happy,” Patterson said of working with Bledel. “We’re comparing notes because my son [born July 2014] is about a year and a half older than her young son. I’m showing her photos and videos and what to expect. We’re just really enjoying each other’s company.”
“We tried to keep the [surrogacy] process private for as long as possible, because it is a very private thing,” she said. “Unfortunately, we were photographed with them — and, well, it’s out there! As private as I am and as sacred as this all is, what helped me was reading about other women who went through it and talking to those who have gone through IVF and fertility stuff. It can be the most isolating experience. But I’m trying to find that space where I can keep my privacy and also be there for someone else who may be going through it.”
“She’s the best. She’s the best!” Wu said of her daughter. “She has a full head of hair, and a blue butt … There’s a thing, I had never heard of it before. It’s called a ‘Mongolian spot.’ Apparently, it happens in a lot of Asian babies, and my boyfriend and I are both Asian. It’s where your butt is blue for the first two years of your life, and then it just goes away.”
“Happy 1st Mother’s Day to my beautiful wife, who four weeks ago today after laboring for almost 3 days gave birth to our first child — our gorgeous daughter, George,” she wrote. “Welcome to the world, babygirl. We love you and we thank you for giving us the best 1st Mother’s Day two ladies could ask for.”
“Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child,” Heard wrote. “I wanted to do it on my own terms. I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way. I hope we arrive at a point in which it’s normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib. A part of me wants to uphold that my private life is none of anyone’s business. I also get that the nature of my job compels me to take control of this.”
When asked how her life had changed since having a baby, Vikander demurred.
“No, I think I’ll wait with that one,” she said. “I’m enjoying finding it out in the moment right now, more than anything.”
“He’s an angel, but he’s a hungry angel. And a heavy angel,” she said.
Dunst continued, “I’m so tired, I haven’t slept through the night in four months. I’ve developed an eye twitch, too. Yeah, I’m in a really special place.”
“I’m telling it for the first time, it feels so strange, but I gave birth to a baby boy on September 3,” she said. “This is news to a lot of people. It’s true! … His name is Spencer. I forgot the most important part of it.”
As she had with the birth of her first child, Kaling did not share the father’s identity.
“My feeling is that, until I speak to my daughter about that, I’m not going to talk to anyone else about it,” she told The New York Times in 2019.
“We had another one!” Meyers said as the audience cheered.
The two stars didn’t disclose the baby’s name, sex, birthday, or additional details.
Schumer and Cera spoke with Entertainment Tonight’s Rachel Smith in a joint interview in March. Schumer was speaking about lessons for her 2-year-old son, Gene, when she said, “Michael has a baby, too.”
She continued, “Is that public knowledge? I just outed him, I just outed his baby.”
Cera didn’t officially confirm Schumer’s statement, but said, “We’re right at the beginning of it. We’re doing the very basics right now.”
Schumer also mentioned Cera’s parenthood on an episode of Chelsea Handler’s iHeartRadio podcast, “Dear Chelsea.” People reported that while talking about “Life & Beth,” Schumer said, “Michael Cera plays my romantic love interest” and added, “He’s married, I’m married, we both have kids.”
Musk and Grimes never announced they were expecting again, and it seems they had planned to keep baby Y a secret. Vanity Fair reporter Devin Gordon said he discovered her existence after arriving at Grimes’ house in Austin, Texas, for a March cover story interview and heard a baby crying upstairs.