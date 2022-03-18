14 celebrities who kept pregnancies and births of their babies a secret

Mindy Kaling announced the birth of her second child in October, a month after he was born, after keeping her pregnancy a secret.

Kaling shared that she had given birth in September during an appearance on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

“I’m telling it for the first time, it feels so strange, but I gave birth to a baby boy on September 3,” she said. “This is news to a lot of people. It’s true! … His name is Spencer. I forgot the most important part of it.”

As she had with the birth of her first child, Kaling did not share the father’s identity.

“My feeling is that, until I speak to my daughter about that, I’m not going to talk to anyone else about it,” she told The New York Times in 2019.