28 celebrities who dropped out of school and made it big anyway

- Many of your favorite celebrities never finished high school … or even middle school.
- Some were child stars, while others simply didn’t feel like higher education was their calling.
- Drew Barrymore dropped out after getting emancipated from her parents at age 14.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
The “Teenage Dream” singer added that, even before she left, her education wasn’t the best. “I was being pulled out of school even in the middle of school and sometimes being home-schooled. Sometimes we were sent to these really half-Christian, half-education, I-don’t-know-what-they-were schools,” she said.
“I had ditched school so long at a certain period in the ninth grade that it was like one of those things where you’ve ditched so long that you’re afraid to go back because the minute you go back you’re going to get busted. So you just might as well just stay out until they actually just bust you,” he told NPR’s Terry Gross in 2009.
He added that he fought with his mom to let him quit … and she finally acquiesced to teach him a lesson.
“I hated school. I hate school at that time. Now, little did I know that actually if I had stayed in school, I would’ve actually really liked college. I wasn’t aware enough to know that the junior high I was suffering through would be school at its worst,” Tarantino said.
Gosling was 17 when he moved to New Zealand to shoot ’90s historical-fantasy show “Young Hercules.”
She was just a teenager when she moved into famed music producer Evan Rogers’ house in Connecticut. One year later, she was auditioning for Jay-Z (a fellow dropout) and well on her way to stardom.
She’s now a billionaire.
“I dropped out of middle school. I don’t technically have a GED or a diploma. I am self-educated,” Lawrence said during a “60 Minutes” interview, “I struggled through school, I never felt very smart.”
Now he’s 27, and has two solo albums, one Grammy, a Vogue cover, and two major film roles under his belt.
“Education is super important,” Jay-Z said. “I don’t have a high school diploma or a college diploma, but still for me to articulate, I had to have some form of schooling to articulate my thoughts.”
When Travolta was 21, he was cast as Vinnie Barbarino, an unruly high school student, in “Welcome Back, Kotter,” and he famously played high school student Danny in “Grease.”
“I was in this from such a young age and it just never stopped. It was like a continuum,” she told ABC News in 2018.
In an interview with Parade, Radcliffe revealed he wasn’t that great in school anyway.
“I wasn’t very good in school at all,” Radcliffe said. “I was kind of useless. I found the work really, really difficult.”
Soon after, at age 20, he was added to the cast of “Saturday Night Live,” but he was fired after just one season. Obviously, this didn’t affect his prospects too much — “Avengers: Endgame” is one of the highest-grossing films of all time.
She admitted, “I’m not proud to say I’m a high-school dropout […] but it happened. I think school is really, really important, and we have an education problem in this country and it’s a shame. It’s a shame for any kid to feel hopeless about their future.”
At the age of 18, Carrey found his first credit with the TV series “The All-Night Show.”
In 2015, she spoke to The Guardian about her unconventional childhood, stating that her “life was not normal. I was not a kid in school with normal circumstances.”
In her memoir “Wildflower,” Barrymore reflected on her experiences as an emancipated 14-year-old.
“Once I was emancipated, I had simply dropped out of school,” she wrote. “I decided to create my own school, to self-educate: I will buy a dictionary and study every word. I will steep myself in all the things I love. I decided right then and there I would not be defeated. I would create my own curriculum. And so I did just that: I read, I cleaned, I worked.”
Dempsey shared that once his high school got wind of his college degree, they decided to give him his high school diploma as well.
“I graduated high school on Friday and got the doctorate on Saturday. It was a remarkable weekend,” said Dempsey.
When he arrived in New York City at age 18, he slept on the streets until he found work. In a true rags-to-riches story, Brando would eventually become one of the most well-known actors in history.
His first acting credit came a year later, in a TV movie called “Best of Times,” in which he was still credited as Nicolas Coppola (his real name). His first credit with his stage name came two years later for his role as Randy in “Valley Girl.”
Biography.com states that Monroe dropped out of school when she was 15. By age 16 she was married to her 21-year-old neighbor, James Dougherty.
Lavigne released her first album when she was 18, titled “Let Go.”
According to Digital Spy, he told TMZ that, at the time, his father, Martin Sheen, suggested summer school and he laughed in his face.
“I could think of nothing worse in my first summer of freedom after all that time. I told [my parents], ‘Let me go on some auditions and if it doesn’t work out, I’ll go and get my GED and go to college.”
But he never had to — “I got the first job I went on. It was ‘Grizzly II: The Predator,’ that horrible thing,” he added.