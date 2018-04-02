28 celebrities who dropped out of school and made it big anyway

Quentin Tarantino left school when he was 15 to work as an usher at an adult movie theater while writing screenplays on the side.

Tarantino, who has two best original screenplay Oscars under his belt (with two more nominations in the category, as well as three best director nominations), decided he could educate himself better than the state of California could and dropped out at 15.

“I had ditched school so long at a certain period in the ninth grade that it was like one of those things where you’ve ditched so long that you’re afraid to go back because the minute you go back you’re going to get busted. So you just might as well just stay out until they actually just bust you,” he told NPR’s Terry Gross in 2009.

He added that he fought with his mom to let him quit … and she finally acquiesced to teach him a lesson.

“I hated school. I hate school at that time. Now, little did I know that actually if I had stayed in school, I would’ve actually really liked college. I wasn’t aware enough to know that the junior high I was suffering through would be school at its worst,” Tarantino said.