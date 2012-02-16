Celebrity Scamming Ponzi Schemer Kenneth Starr's Ridiculous 5 Bedroom Upper East Side Triplex Is Headed For Auction

Sara Polsky
Lux74ny apartment pool

Photo: Lux74ny

This post originally appeared at Curbed.Celebrity-scamming money manager Kenneth Starr was one of two Ponzi scheme-connected folks who owned an apartment in the Upper East Side’s Lux 74. The other was Andrew Madoff, and Starr had by far the flashier place, a townhouse-style triplex for which he paid a bit more than $7.6 million.

For that he got five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a wet bar, a sauna, a banquet room, and a 1,500-square-foot yard (following images via the building website). Now the rest of us have a shot at the lifestyle. As broker-blogger Malcolm Carter reports, the apartment—which Starr gave up as part of his restitution agreement—is headed for the auction block on February 29.

Potential bidders will need a $1 million letter of credit to make a unit inspection appointment, and bidders also need a $250,000 cashier’s check to register for the auction. And because it might need to be said for this building—legitimately-obtained funds only, please.

Bedroom #1

Bedroom #2

Bathroom

Yard

Yard #2

Island + Living Room

Kitchen

Kitchen #2

Living Room

Home theatre

Poolside Liquor Room

Pool

Floor Plan

Now Learn These 10 Amazing Facts About The Empire State Building

We bet you never knew this stuff about New York's most iconic building >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.