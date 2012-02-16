Celebrity Scamming Ponzi Schemer Kenneth Starr's Ridiculous 5 Bedroom Upper East Side Triplex Is Headed For Auction

Photo: Lux74ny

This post originally appeared at Curbed.Celebrity-scamming money manager Kenneth Starr was one of two Ponzi scheme-connected folks who owned an apartment in the Upper East Side’s Lux 74. The other was Andrew Madoff, and Starr had by far the flashier place, a townhouse-style triplex for which he paid a bit more than $7.6 million.



For that he got five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a wet bar, a sauna, a banquet room, and a 1,500-square-foot yard (following images via the building website). Now the rest of us have a shot at the lifestyle. As broker-blogger Malcolm Carter reports, the apartment—which Starr gave up as part of his restitution agreement—is headed for the auction block on February 29.

Potential bidders will need a $1 million letter of credit to make a unit inspection appointment, and bidders also need a $250,000 cashier’s check to register for the auction. And because it might need to be said for this building—legitimately-obtained funds only, please.

