What your favourite celebrities wore to the 2020 Oscars

- The 2020 Oscars were held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, on Sunday.
- Fan-favourite celebrities showed up in style, posing for photos on the red carpet.
- Billy Porter, for example, dazzled in a gold-and-orange ensemble.
- Laura Dern, Billie Eilish, and Regina King also looked stunning on the red carpet.
The 2020 Oscars were held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, on Sunday, and dozens of fan-favourite celebrities were in attendance.
Idina Menzel and Regina King, for example, arrived wearing different shades of pink. Billy Porter, on the other hand, made a bold fashion statement in a two-piece set partially made from gold feathers.
Here’s what celebrity attendees wore to the annual event.
Billy Porter stood out in a gold-and-orange couture ensemble designed by Giles Deacon.
His sleeveless top, which had a high neckline, was made from 24-carat gold feathers. His painting-inspired skirt, on the other hand, bubbled around his ankles to reveal Jimmy Choo platform boots.
Regina King looked glamorous in a pink Versace dress with a multi-layered skirt.
King’s dress stood out thanks to its asymmetrical neckline and crystal-covered bodice. Its skirt was also unique, as a second layer of fabric wrapped around her waist. She completed the look with $US500,000 worth of Harry Winston jewellery, and Stuart Weitzman shoes.
Idina Menzel chose a strapless fuchsia gown with an oversized bow around her waist.
She completed the bright look with a diamond necklace and updo hairstyle.
America Ferrera showed off her maternity style in a red dress.
Not only did her Alberta Ferretti gown match the red carpet, but it also had oversized sleeves and a short train. For accessories, Ferrera chose a gold headband that wrapped around her forehead.
Chrissy Metz also wore a red gown for this year’s event.
She paired the off-the-shoulder dress with a curled hairstyle and classic red lipstick. Her gown was designed by Christian Siriano.
Sigourney Weaver paired a green Christian Dior gown with a matching clutch.
Her long-sleeved dress had a wrap-style top and pleated skirt. Rather than a traditional belt, the gown also featured a piece of green rope tied around the waist.
Laura Dern chose a baby-pink Armani Privé dress embellished with black tassels.
She paired the sleeveless gown with simple jewels and a half-up half-down hairstyle.
Caitriona Balfe went with the same colour scheme.
Her black, mermaid-style gown was strapless and covered with a pink overlay. The sheer outer piece had a high neckline, with a bow placed right against her neck.
Mindy Kaling looked radiant in a yellow asymmetrical gown.
Her dress featured a single sleeve and a short train. She also wore a diamond necklace, dangling earrings, and a giant ring.
Billie Eilish was one of the only women to wear a suit on the red carpet.
Her Chanel outfit featured the brand’s logo from top to bottom, both in the form of pearl-encrusted pins and lace gloves. And rather than wearing heels or boots, Eilish donned black-and-white sneakers.
Beanie Feldstein wore a halter-style gown with a black rose print.
Her custom Miu Miu dress was especially stunning because it was covered in black-and-white sequins. She also wore a curled hairstyle and delicate earrings.
Julia Louis-Dreyfus opted for a simple sleeveless gown.
Her blue dress reached the floor, and also had a scoop-style neckline that accentuated her diamond necklace. The gown was custom-made for her by Vera Wang.
Janelle Monáe dazzled in a silver gown with a hood custom-made for her by Ralph Lauren.
The long-sleeved dress, which also had a full skirt, took 600 hours to make. She paired it with sparkling rings and red lipstick.
Kelly Marie Tran opted for a strapless black gown with a standout skirt.
The dress had a form-fitting top half and a full skirt with a dropped waist.
Olivia Colman chose a dark dress made from velvet.
Her dress featured both a cape and long sleeves, which were split at the shoulders.
Antonio Banderas walked the red carpet in a classic black suit.
He also wore a bow tie, black shoes, and a silver pin attached to his lapel.
Greta Gerwig donned a strapless Dior dress and matching necklace.
Her green gown had a full skirt with fringe around the hem. Her diamond necklace also featured green gems that matched her dress.
Sandra Oh looked stunning in a sparkling gown with ruffled sleeves.
The dress also had a plunging neckline, velvet bow at the waist, and more ruffles across the bottom of its skirt.
Rebel Wilson took inspiration from the actual Oscars trophies.
She wore a gold gown covered in sparkles, which was designed by Jason Wu. Wilson also donned a gold necklace, matching hair clip, and red lipstick.
Geena Davis walked the red carpet in a daring dress with pockets.
Her sleeveless dress had a plunging neckline and a semi-sheer skirt. It was also covered in black sequins.
Saoirse Ronan debuted bangs while wearing a multicoloured dress.
Her sleeveless Gucci gown had a black bodice with a plunging neckline and peplum-style waist. Her skirt, on the other hand, was a light purple shade. Some of the black fabric was taken from the dress she previously wore to the British Academy Film Awards.
Salma Hayek looked elegant in a white gown and silver accessories.
Her dress had one sparkling strap and one sheer sleeve.
Florence Pugh chose a shiny blue gown with a tiered skirt.
She paired the sleeveless look with strappy blue sandals that perfectly matched her dress.
Natalie Portman wore a black cape that honoured female directors snubbed by the Oscars.
Underneath, she donned a strapless black gown with a gold embroidered overlay.
Renée Zellweger donned a sleek dress with one long sleeve.
She completed the Armani Privé look with minimal makeup and an updo hairstyle.
Cynthia Erivo experimented with a daring neckline on the red carpet.
Her white dress had a single strap that wrapped across her shoulder, as well as a thigh-high slit.
Brie Larson looked stunning in a baby-pink dress covered in sparkles.
Not only did her dress have a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit, but it also had an attached cape.
Timothée Chalamet showed off a new hairstyle while wearing a blue suit.
His suit jacket resembled a bomber jacket, and his pants almost looked like shiny joggers. He also wore shiny black boots and a slicked-back hairstyle.
Rami Malek, on the other hand, looked dapper in a classic look.
He wore a black tuxedo, matching undershirt, and shining dress shoes.
Margot Robbie chose an off-the-shoulder gown with super long sleeves.
The sleeves were sheer, and seemingly tied around her arms. Her vintage Chanel dress also had a giant blue gem attached to the bodice.
Kristen Wiig undoubtedly wore one of the most daring looks of the night.
She donned a sleeveless red dress with pleated fabric sticking out across the skirt. Wiig also wore black gloves and pointed heels.
Gal Gadot was one of numerous celebrities to wear black and pink on the red carpet.
Her Givenchy haute-couture dress had a high-neck top with long sleeves made from black lace. It also had a pink skirt made from multiple layers of fabric.
Charlize Theron went for a classic Dior look.
Her black dress was held up with simple straps, one of which hung down across her arm. It also had a thigh-high slit, long train, and scoop-style neckline.
Scarlett Johansson rocked a metallic Oscar de la Renta gown with a semi-sheer bodice.
The strapless top of her dress looked like it was made from silver string, whereas her skirt was created with metallic silk.
Brad Pitt chose a standard tuxedo for his red-carpet appearance.
He styled his black tux and white undershirt with a simple bow tie.
Leonardo DiCaprio matched many of his fellow actors.
Like others on the red carpet, he paired his suit with a white undershirt and shiny shoes.
Lucy Boynton also donned a black-and-white ensemble.
Her dress featured a Peter Pan collar, rounded sleeves, and a tiered skirt.
Maya Rudolph wore head-to-toe orange.
Not only was her dress covered in orange sparkles, but she also wore orange blush. She completed the look with gold sandals.
