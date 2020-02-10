What your favourite celebrities wore to the 2020 Oscars

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Billie Eilish attends the 2020 Oscars.

The 2020 Oscars were held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, on Sunday.

Fan-favourite celebrities showed up in style, posing for photos on the red carpet.

Billy Porter, for example, dazzled in a gold-and-orange ensemble.

Laura Dern, Billie Eilish, and Regina King also looked stunning on the red carpet.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The 2020 Oscars were held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, on Sunday, and dozens of fan-favourite celebrities were in attendance.

Idina Menzel and Regina King, for example, arrived wearing different shades of pink. Billy Porter, on the other hand, made a bold fashion statement in a two-piece set partially made from gold feathers.

Here’s what celebrity attendees wore to the annual event.

Billy Porter stood out in a gold-and-orange couture ensemble designed by Giles Deacon.

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Billy Porter attends the 2020 Oscars.

His sleeveless top, which had a high neckline, was made from 24-carat gold feathers. His painting-inspired skirt, on the other hand, bubbled around his ankles to reveal Jimmy Choo platform boots.

Regina King looked glamorous in a pink Versace dress with a multi-layered skirt.

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Regina King attends the 2020 Oscars.

King’s dress stood out thanks to its asymmetrical neckline and crystal-covered bodice. Its skirt was also unique, as a second layer of fabric wrapped around her waist. She completed the look with $US500,000 worth of Harry Winston jewellery, and Stuart Weitzman shoes.

Idina Menzel chose a strapless fuchsia gown with an oversized bow around her waist.

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Idina Menzel attends the 2020 Oscars.

She completed the bright look with a diamond necklace and updo hairstyle.

America Ferrera showed off her maternity style in a red dress.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images America Ferrera attends the 2020 Oscars.

Not only did her Alberta Ferretti gown match the red carpet, but it also had oversized sleeves and a short train. For accessories, Ferrera chose a gold headband that wrapped around her forehead.

Chrissy Metz also wore a red gown for this year’s event.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Chrissy Metz attends the 2020 Oscars.

She paired the off-the-shoulder dress with a curled hairstyle and classic red lipstick. Her gown was designed by Christian Siriano.

Sigourney Weaver paired a green Christian Dior gown with a matching clutch.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Sigourney Weaver attends the 2020 Oscars.

Her long-sleeved dress had a wrap-style top and pleated skirt. Rather than a traditional belt, the gown also featured a piece of green rope tied around the waist.

Laura Dern chose a baby-pink Armani Privé dress embellished with black tassels.

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Laura Dern attends the 2020 Oscars.

She paired the sleeveless gown with simple jewels and a half-up half-down hairstyle.

Caitriona Balfe went with the same colour scheme.

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Caitriona Balfe attends the 2020 Oscars.

Her black, mermaid-style gown was strapless and covered with a pink overlay. The sheer outer piece had a high neckline, with a bow placed right against her neck.

Mindy Kaling looked radiant in a yellow asymmetrical gown.

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Mindy Kaling attends the 2020 Oscars.

Her dress featured a single sleeve and a short train. She also wore a diamond necklace, dangling earrings, and a giant ring.

Billie Eilish was one of the only women to wear a suit on the red carpet.

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Billie Eilish attends the 2020 Oscars.

Her Chanel outfit featured the brand’s logo from top to bottom, both in the form of pearl-encrusted pins and lace gloves. And rather than wearing heels or boots, Eilish donned black-and-white sneakers.

Beanie Feldstein wore a halter-style gown with a black rose print.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Beanie Feldstein attends the 2020 Oscars.

Her custom Miu Miu dress was especially stunning because it was covered in black-and-white sequins. She also wore a curled hairstyle and delicate earrings.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus opted for a simple sleeveless gown.

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Julia Louis Dreyfus attends the 2020 Oscars.

Her blue dress reached the floor, and also had a scoop-style neckline that accentuated her diamond necklace. The gown was custom-made for her by Vera Wang.

Janelle Monáe dazzled in a silver gown with a hood custom-made for her by Ralph Lauren.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Janelle Monáe attends the 2020 Oscars.

The long-sleeved dress, which also had a full skirt, took 600 hours to make. She paired it with sparkling rings and red lipstick.

Kelly Marie Tran opted for a strapless black gown with a standout skirt.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Kelly Marie Tran attends the 2020 Oscars.

The dress had a form-fitting top half and a full skirt with a dropped waist.

Olivia Colman chose a dark dress made from velvet.

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Olivia Colman attends the 2020 Oscars.

Her dress featured both a cape and long sleeves, which were split at the shoulders.

Antonio Banderas walked the red carpet in a classic black suit.

Steve Granitz/WireImage Antonio Banderas attends the 2020 Oscars.

He also wore a bow tie, black shoes, and a silver pin attached to his lapel.

Greta Gerwig donned a strapless Dior dress and matching necklace.

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Greta Gerwig attends the 2020 Oscars.

Her green gown had a full skirt with fringe around the hem. Her diamond necklace also featured green gems that matched her dress.

Sandra Oh looked stunning in a sparkling gown with ruffled sleeves.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Sandra Oh attends the 2020 Oscars.

The dress also had a plunging neckline, velvet bow at the waist, and more ruffles across the bottom of its skirt.

Rebel Wilson took inspiration from the actual Oscars trophies.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Rebel Wilson attends the 2020 Oscars.

She wore a gold gown covered in sparkles, which was designed by Jason Wu. Wilson also donned a gold necklace, matching hair clip, and red lipstick.

Geena Davis walked the red carpet in a daring dress with pockets.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Geena Davis attends the 2020 Oscars.

Her sleeveless dress had a plunging neckline and a semi-sheer skirt. It was also covered in black sequins.

Saoirse Ronan debuted bangs while wearing a multicoloured dress.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Saoirse Ronan attends the 2020 Oscars.

Her sleeveless Gucci gown had a black bodice with a plunging neckline and peplum-style waist. Her skirt, on the other hand, was a light purple shade. Some of the black fabric was taken from the dress she previously wore to the British Academy Film Awards.

Salma Hayek looked elegant in a white gown and silver accessories.

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Salma Hayek attends the 2020 Oscars.

Her dress had one sparkling strap and one sheer sleeve.

Florence Pugh chose a shiny blue gown with a tiered skirt.

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Florence Pugh attends the 2020 Oscars.

She paired the sleeveless look with strappy blue sandals that perfectly matched her dress.

Natalie Portman wore a black cape that honoured female directors snubbed by the Oscars.

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Natalie Portman attends the 2020 Oscars.

Underneath, she donned a strapless black gown with a gold embroidered overlay.

Renée Zellweger donned a sleek dress with one long sleeve.

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Renée Zellweger attends the Oscars 2020.

She completed the Armani Privé look with minimal makeup and an updo hairstyle.

Cynthia Erivo experimented with a daring neckline on the red carpet.

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Cynthia Erivo attends the 2020 Oscars.

Her white dress had a single strap that wrapped across her shoulder, as well as a thigh-high slit.

Brie Larson looked stunning in a baby-pink dress covered in sparkles.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Brie Larson attends the 2020 Oscars.

Not only did her dress have a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit, but it also had an attached cape.

Timothée Chalamet showed off a new hairstyle while wearing a blue suit.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Timothée Chalamet attends the 2020 Oscars.

His suit jacket resembled a bomber jacket, and his pants almost looked like shiny joggers. He also wore shiny black boots and a slicked-back hairstyle.

Rami Malek, on the other hand, looked dapper in a classic look.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Rami Malek attends the 2020 Oscars.

He wore a black tuxedo, matching undershirt, and shining dress shoes.

Margot Robbie chose an off-the-shoulder gown with super long sleeves.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Margot Robbie attends the 2020 Oscars.

The sleeves were sheer, and seemingly tied around her arms. Her vintage Chanel dress also had a giant blue gem attached to the bodice.

Kristen Wiig undoubtedly wore one of the most daring looks of the night.

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Kristen Wiig attends the 2020 Oscars.

She donned a sleeveless red dress with pleated fabric sticking out across the skirt. Wiig also wore black gloves and pointed heels.

Gal Gadot was one of numerous celebrities to wear black and pink on the red carpet.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Gal Gadot attends the 2020 Oscars.

Her Givenchy haute-couture dress had a high-neck top with long sleeves made from black lace. It also had a pink skirt made from multiple layers of fabric.

Charlize Theron went for a classic Dior look.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Charlize Theron attends the 2020 Oscars.

Her black dress was held up with simple straps, one of which hung down across her arm. It also had a thigh-high slit, long train, and scoop-style neckline.

Scarlett Johansson rocked a metallic Oscar de la Renta gown with a semi-sheer bodice.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Scarlett Johansson attends the 2020 Oscars.

The strapless top of her dress looked like it was made from silver string, whereas her skirt was created with metallic silk.

Brad Pitt chose a standard tuxedo for his red-carpet appearance.

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Brad Pitt attends the 2020 Oscars.

He styled his black tux and white undershirt with a simple bow tie.

Leonardo DiCaprio matched many of his fellow actors.

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Leonardo DiCaprio attends the 2020 Oscars.

Like others on the red carpet, he paired his suit with a white undershirt and shiny shoes.

Lucy Boynton also donned a black-and-white ensemble.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images Lucy Boynton attends the 2020 Oscars.

Her dress featured a Peter Pan collar, rounded sleeves, and a tiered skirt.

Maya Rudolph wore head-to-toe orange.

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Maya Rudolph attends the Oscars 2020.

Not only was her dress covered in orange sparkles, but she also wore orange blush. She completed the look with gold sandals.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.