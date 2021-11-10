The best and wildest looks celebrities have worn in 2021, so far

Lana Condor went for an edgier look at the 2021 Costume Designers Guild Awards in her sheer dress. Lana Condor at the 2021 Costume Designers Guild Awards. Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images The actress wore a Christian Siriano dress that was designed with a see-through lace overlay over a strapless bra and high-waisted shorts.

At the 2021 Grammys, Doja Cat’s Roberto Cavalli dress had a feathered skirt and a low-cut neckline. Doja Cat at the 2021 Grammys. Kevin Mazur / Contributor / Getty Images The long-sleeved gown had a leather, motorcycle jacket-inspired top with a zipper that revealed much of the singer’s chest and stomach. The bottom of the dress had a green-and-black feathered skirt with a slit down the center.

A sparkly, butterfly-adorned bodice made Dua Lipa’s Versace gown stand out at the 2021 Grammys. Dua Lipa attends the 2021 Grammys. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Dua Lipa told E! that she collaborated with Versace on the design of her bejeweled Grammy’s gown, as butterflies were an important symbol for her this year. Harness-like straps and a transparent, bejeweled skirt complemented the butterfly bodice.

Zendaya stood out on the red carpet at the 2021 Oscars in a fluorescent-yellow gown. Zendaya at the 2021 Academy Awards. Pool/Getty Images Zendaya’s Valentino Haute Couture gown had a cutout across her waist. She paired it with silver jewelry and long wavy hair. Law Roach styled the star’s red-carpet look and shared on Instagram that the dress seemingly glows in the dark.

Maria Bakalova looked stunning at the 2021 Oscars in a white gown with a plunging neckline. Maria Bakalova at the 2021 Academy Awards. Chris Pizzello/Pool/AP The Louis Vuitton gown had a flowing skirt with a bedazzled top. She accessorized the dress with a diamond necklace, ring, and earrings from Moussaieff Jewellers.

Andra Day wore a custom-made gold dress with a thigh-high slit at the 2021 Oscars. Andra Day at the 2021 Academy Awards. Matt Petit/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images Day paired the Vera Wang dress with Tiffany & Co. jewels, a metallic clutch, and strappy sandals.

Megan Thee Stallion’s dress at the 2021 BET Awards had slits that went up to her torso on each side. Megan Thee Stallion at the 2021 BET Awards. Rich Fury / Staff / Getty Images Her Jean Paul Gaultier gown was designed with a sweetheart neckline and had crystal straps adorning her hips on both sides. She paired it with sparkly heels and silver accessories.

Bella Hadid turned heads during the Cannes Film Festival by wearing a lung-shaped necklace as a top. Bella Hadid at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival. Picture Alliance/Getty Images Hadid attended the “Tre Piani” screening in a long-sleeved dress with a low-cut neckline. On Instagram, Schiaparelli said the necklace was made from “gilded brass” and “adorned with rhinestones.”

Blake Lively attended the “Free Guy” premiere in a sleeveless and backless Prabal Gurung dress that also had three triangular cutouts across her chest. Blake Lively at the 2021 ‘Free Guy’ premiere. Theo Wargo Lively paired the dress with mismatched silver earrings and different rings.

Kate Hudson wowed in a black Mônot gown covered in cutouts at the Venice Film Festival. Kate Hudson at the 2021 Venice Film Festival. John Phillips/Stringer/Getty Images Hudson’s sleeveless dress had cutouts across her torso and her hips. It was also designed with a thigh-high slit, which she paired with clear sandals and a diamond bracelet.

Dakota Johnson turned to Gucci for the Venice Film Festival. Dakota Johnson at the 2021 Venice Film Festival. Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images The actress wore a stunning gown with a sheer skirt and jeweled detailing.

Zendaya attended the Venice Film Festival in a custom Balmain design. Zendaya at the 2021 Venice Film Festival. John Phillips/Stringer/Getty Images She paired her leather gown with a 93-carat, emerald serpentine necklace from Bulgari, a matching ring, diamond studs, and Louboutin heels.

Megan Fox wore a completely sheer dress with a coordinating sparkly thong underneath at the MTV Video Music Awards. Megan Fox at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards Astrid Stawiarz/WireImage/Getty Images Styled by Maeve Reilly , Fox accessorized the look with minimal jewelry and nude-colored Jimmy Choo heels. In a video on her YouTube channel, Reilly said that she actually had the Mugler dress ready for Fox for several months but was just waiting for the perfect event to make a fashion statement.

Kendall Jenner wore the ultimate naked dress at the 2021 Met Gala. Kendall Jenner at the 2021 Met Gala. John Shearer/WireImage Jenner sparkled in a Givenchy dress that was inspired by Audrey Hepburn in “My Fair Lady.” The model accessorized her dress with sheer gloves and a diamond choker.

Megan Fox made her Met Gala debut in a spectacular Peter Dundas gown with cutouts, a thigh-high slit, and a long train. Megan Fox at the 2021 Met Gala. Mike Coppola/Getty Images The cutouts on Fox’s dress ran down the plunging V neckline and sides. She paired the look with platform satin Jimmy Choo heels. According to E! News, it took 50 people to embroider the gown. Fox told Vogue the look was inspired by “Dracula” and goth fashion. Her stylist said in a YouTube video that she didn’t see the dress until two days before the gala, and that it was brought to New York in pieces by a total stranger from India.

Kim Kardashian West was completely covered in an all-black look at the Met Gala. Kim Kardashian at the 2021 Met Gala. Theo Wargo/Getty Images The Balenciaga bodysuit covered every inch of her body. Kardashian West looked unrecognizable in the outfit. A train flowed out from the back of the dress, as did a floor-length ponytail.

Rihanna was one of the last stars to arrive at the Met Gala, but her dramatic look was worth the wait. Rihanna at the 2021 Met Gala. Theo Wargo/Getty Images Rihanna arrived in an all-black coatdress designed by Balenciaga’s creative director, Demna Gvasalia, according to Vogue . She paired it with Maria Tash earrings, a crystal headpiece, and a diamond choker.

Billie Eilish channeled old Hollywood glamour in Oscar de la Renta at the Met Gala. Billie Eilish at the 2021 Met Gala. John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images Her peach, off-the-shoulder ball gown had a dramatic train that required five people to carry it in. She paired the dress with Cartier jewelry. Eilish said she agreed to wear Oscar de la Renta only after they agreed to stop making any clothing with fur.

Lil Nas X wore three striking gold Versace ensembles to walk into the Met Gala. Lil Nas X at the 2021 Met Gala. John Shearer / Contributor / Mike Coppola / Staff / Getty Images The musician walked into the Met Gala wearing a regal cape, and he removed it to reveal the suit of armor made entirely of gold He then removed the suit to reveal a sparkly bodysuit covered in Swarovski crystals.

Anya Taylor-Joy’s yellow Dior dress at the Emmys was completely backless. Anya Taylor-Joy at the 2021 Emmys. Jay L. Clendenin / Contributor / Getty Images The dress had a separate skirt that acted as a train. Taylor-Joy accessorized her look with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Billy Porter brought the drama with this winged look at the 2021 Emmys. Billy Porter at the 2021 Emmy Awards. Rich Fury / Staff / Getty Images Porter paired his all-black Ashi look with over $US1 ($AU1) million worth of jewelry.

Jake Gyllenhaal stood out at the 2021 Tony Awards in a pink Prada suit. Jake Gyllenhaal at the 2021 Tony Awards. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Gyllenhaal paired his suit with maroon shoes, a pink shirt, and a satin cummerbund.

Lizzo wore a completely see-through dress that was covered in sparkles for Cardi B’s birthday party. Lizzo at Cardi B’s birthday party. JOCE / Bauer-Griffin / Contributor/ Getty Images Lizzo wore a sheer dress from the Matthew Reisman Collection . It was made up of a fishnet-like material and had sparkles embroidered into it. She paired it with a thong and nipple pasties.

Kristen Stewart looked chic in a head-to-toe Chanel look at the Los Angeles premiere of “Spencer.” Kristen Stewart at the Los Angeles ‘Spencer’ premiere. Amy Sussman / Staff / Getty Images The actress wore a two-piece set from the designer that was made up of a crop top and a sheer, tiered skirt.

Alessandra Ambrosio attended the 2021 amfAR gala in a sheer Elie Saab dress. Alessandra Ambrosio at the 2021 amfAR gala. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Ambrosio’s dress was designed with a plunging neckline and shoulder pads.

Jenna Dewan went to the 2021 amfAR gala in a chic black-and-white Zuhair Murad dress. Jenna Dewan at the 2021 amfAR gala. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Dewan’s dress was designed with a diamond cutout across her chest and a sheer skirt.

Camila Mendes looked fabulous at the 2021 amfAR gala in a sparkly purple gown. Camila Mendes at the 2021 amfAR gala. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic The actress wore a Rodarte dress with a plunging neckline. She paired it with purple jewelry.

At the 2021 LACMA Art + Film Gala, Elle Fanning looked gorgeous in a sheer black gown with cutouts across her torso and sleeves. Elle Fanning at the 2021 LACMA Film + Art Gala. Amy Sussman / Staff / Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / Contributor / Getty Images Fanning’s Gucci dress had an open back, a high neckline, and a full skirt.

Jared Leto turned heads at the 2021 LACMA Art + Film Gala in a white suit that had sleeves with a pink feathered trim. Jared Leto at the 2021 LACMA Art + Film Gala. Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / Contributor / Getty Images Leto paired the suit with a sheer cream top and white boots.

The open back of Sydney Sweeney’s black dress exposed part of her torso at the LACMA Art + Film Gala. Sydney Sweeney at the 2021 LACMA Art + Film Gala. Steve Granitz / Contributor / Getty Images Sweeney’s black Saint Laurent gown was also designed with a dramatic slit on the back of the dress.

Camila Morrone’s Versace dress at the 2021 LACMA Art + Film Gala was completely see-through. Camila Morrone at the 2021 LACMA Art + Film Gala. Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / Contributor / Getty Images Morrone paired the sparkly dress with a cream bodysuit underneath.

Addison Rae wore a black, long-sleeved Saint Laurent gown at the 2021 LACMA Art + Film Gala. Addison Rae at the 2021 LACMA Art + Film Gala. Taylor Hill / Contributor / Getty Images Rae’s dress was designed with a plunging neckline, and she paired it with gold earrings.

Hailey Bieber looked sophisticated at the 2021 LACMA Art + Film Gala in a white dress. Hailey Bieber at the 2021 LACMA Art + Film Gala. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Bieber (neé Baldwin) paired her Saint Laurent dress with gold Tiffany & Co. jewelry.