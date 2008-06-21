Usher Slashes Price on McMansion, Still Can't Sell It

Fame, guest house, recording studio, hair salon, pool, spot on MTV Cribs? Nothing’s moving this Toll Brothers special:



WSJ: Usher’s latest album sold more than 400,000 copies in its first week, but the singer is struggling to hit the right note on his Atlanta house’s price. After raising it to $2.3 million in September, he cut the listing to $2 million last week.

The house is in a gated golf community, Country Club of the South. On 0.8 acre, it has five bedrooms, a hair salon, a guest house and a pool. There’s a professional recording studio built by former owner and Island Def Jam Music Group Chairman Antonio “L.A.” Reid, who signed Usher to a record contract at age 13.

The singer paid Mr. Reid $1.2 million for the house in 1998 and has made some improvements. The celebrity-home-tour show “MTV Cribs” has featured the house.

