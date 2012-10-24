Lindsay Lohan Had The Most Bizarre Responses To Last Night's Presidential Debate

Lindsay Lohan hasn’t tweeted once during any of the live presidential debates until last night, and her responses to the event were unlike any of the others.



The “Dick and Jane” star selectively tweeted before and after the debates claiming at the end of the hour and a half that she was probably more relieved than both President Obama and Governor Romney that they were over.

Photo: @LindsayLohan

Photo: @LindsayLohan

Bill Maher actually called her out:

Photo: @billmaher

Check out the rest of celebs’ reactions to Obama, Romney, and Bob Schieffer below.

They let Romney have it:

Photo: @aishatyler / Twitter

Photo: @aishatyler

Photo: @AlbertBrooks

Photo: @ebertchicago

Photo: @JoyVBehar

Photo: @JoyVBehar

Photo: @JoyVBehar

Photo: @DaneCook

Photo: @MiaFarrow

Photo: @ABFalecbaldwin

Photo: @billmaher

Photo: @billmaher

On Obama:

Photo: @ehasselbeck

Photo: @DarrenAronofsky

Photo: @ebertchicago

Photo: @ebertchicago

Photo: @JoyVBehar

Photo: @octaviaspencer

Most weren’t impressed by Bob Schieffer’s moderating:

Photo: @miafarrow

Photo: @azizansari

Photo: @realDonaldTrump

Photo: @roblowe

Photo: @billmaher

Then there was Trump’s take:

Photo: @realDonaldTrump

Photo: @realDonaldTrump

And, we saw the (brief) return of Samuel L. Jackson near the debates’ close:

Photo: @SamuelLJackson

