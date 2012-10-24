Lindsay Lohan Had The Most Bizarre Responses To Last Night's Presidential Debate

Lindsay Lohan hasn’t tweeted once during any of the live presidential debates until last night, and her responses to the event were unlike any of the others.
The “Dick and Jane” star selectively tweeted before and after the debates claiming at the end of the hour and a half that she was probably more relieved than both President Obama and Governor Romney that they were over.
Photo: @LindsayLohan
Photo: @LindsayLohan
Bill Maher actually called her out:
Photo: @billmaher
Check out the rest of celebs’ reactions to Obama, Romney, and Bob Schieffer below.
They let Romney have it:
Photo: @aishatyler / Twitter
Photo: @aishatyler
Photo: @AlbertBrooks
Photo: @ebertchicago
Photo: @JoyVBehar
Photo: @JoyVBehar
Photo: @JoyVBehar
Photo: @DaneCook
Photo: @MiaFarrow
Photo: @ABFalecbaldwin
Photo: @billmaher
Photo: @billmaher
On Obama:
Photo: @ehasselbeck
Photo: @DarrenAronofsky
Photo: @ebertchicago
Photo: @ebertchicago
Photo: @JoyVBehar
Photo: @octaviaspencer
Most weren’t impressed by Bob Schieffer’s moderating:
Photo: @miafarrow
Photo: @azizansari
Photo: @realDonaldTrump
Photo: @roblowe
Photo: @billmaher
Then there was Trump’s take:
Photo: @realDonaldTrump
Photo: @realDonaldTrump
And, we saw the (brief) return of Samuel L. Jackson near the debates’ close:
Photo: @SamuelLJackson
SEE ALSO: The first trailer for “Iron Man 3” >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.