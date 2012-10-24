Lindsay Lohan Had The Most Bizarre Responses To Last Night's Presidential Debate

Kirsten Acuna

Lindsay Lohan hasn’t tweeted once during any of the live presidential debates until last night, and her responses to the event were unlike any of the others. 

The “Dick and Jane” star selectively tweeted before and after the debates claiming at the end of the hour and a half that she was probably more relieved than both President Obama and Governor Romney that they were over.

Bill Maher actually called her out:

Check out the rest of celebs’ reactions to Obama, Romney, and Bob Schieffer below.

They let Romney have it:

On Obama:

Most weren’t impressed by Bob Schieffer’s moderating:

 Then there was Trump’s take:

And, we saw the (brief) return of Samuel L. Jackson near the debates’ close:

