Celebrities are stunned and heartbroken over the Brexit result

Meryl Gottlieb
JK RowlingBen A. Pruchnie/GettyImages

Britain has chosen to leave the European Union, and many celebrities aren’t pleased.

J.K. Rowling, James Corden, Lily Allen, Hugh Laurie, and more took to Twitter early Friday morning to express their disappointment. Meanwhile, Brexit supporters, including Donald Trump and Elizabeth Hurley, celebrated.

Other notable celebrities who expressed their support to remain in the EU, such as David Beckham, Emilia Clarke, Rita Ora, Simon Cowell, Cara Delevingne, and Idris Elba have not yet shared their thoughts on the vote. The same goes for Brexit supporters including Michael Caine, John Cleese, and Joan Collins.

Read what other celebrities had to say about the decision to Brexit.

 

 

 

“Harry Potter” author and Brit J.K. Rowling was very vocal about her support of the UK remaining in the EU and didn’t hold back in expressing her disappointment.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Lastly, Cher of course voiced her opinions on the matter and had a few choice emojis.

 

 

