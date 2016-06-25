Celebrities are stunned and heartbroken over the Brexit result

Britain has chosen to leave the European Union, and many celebrities aren’t pleased.

J.K. Rowling, James Corden, Lily Allen, Hugh Laurie, and more took to Twitter early Friday morning to express their disappointment. Meanwhile, Brexit supporters, including Donald Trump and Elizabeth Hurley, celebrated.

Other notable celebrities who expressed their support to remain in the EU, such as David Beckham, Emilia Clarke, Rita Ora, Simon Cowell, Cara Delevingne, and Idris Elba have not yet shared their thoughts on the vote. The same goes for Brexit supporters including Michael Caine, John Cleese, and Joan Collins.

Read what other celebrities had to say about the decision to Brexit.

Why on earth we were given this choice to vote is beyond me. We are totally on our own now. Totally. Watch the collapse begin. Dark days.

— amanda abbington (@CHIMPSINSOCKS) June 24, 2016

shocking news out of UK this morning. Definitely a day for the history books… #Brexit

— Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) June 24, 2016

I can’t get my head around what’s happening in Britain.I’m so sorry to the youth of Britain. I fear you’ve been let down today x

— James Corden (@JKCorden) June 24, 2016

America is proud to stand shoulder-to-shoulder w/a free & ind UK. We stand together as friends, as allies, & as a people w/a shared history.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 24, 2016

The Pound just walked and jumped off a cliff. Congratulations. pic.twitter.com/3QbNGX3xZr

— Tom Cullen (@tom_cullen) June 24, 2016

Well it looks like Britain is now #BritOut #Brexit. Breakups suck. You’ll probably lose a lot of weight, well at least pounds.

— Caroline Rhea (@CarolineRhea) June 24, 2016

“Harry Potter” author and Brit J.K. Rowling was very vocal about her support of the UK remaining in the EU and didn’t hold back in expressing her disappointment.

I don’t think I’ve ever wanted magic more. https://t.co/gVNQ0PYIMT

— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 24, 2016

Scotland will seek independence now. Cameron’s legacy will be breaking up two unions. Neither needed to happen. https://t.co/4MDj7pndcq

— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 24, 2016

I truly believe this is one of the most devastating things to happen during my lifetime. I felt a fear I’ve never felt this morning.

— Ellie Goulding (@elliegoulding) June 24, 2016

Dear UK, good luck. I am afraid you are going to need it, love Neil.

— Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) June 24, 2016

Congratulations exiters. Reverse is across and down, easy on the clutch.

— Hugh Laurie (@hughlaurie) June 24, 2016

The biggest contraction of wealth in the United Kingdom since 1921 occurred over the course of five hours. https://t.co/RQMeSiooEn

— John Green (@johngreen) June 24, 2016

Well millennials. We’re really really fucked.

— lily (@lilyallen) June 24, 2016

How’s that stronger economy and NHS looking ?

— lily (@lilyallen) June 24, 2016

Lastly, Cher of course voiced her opinions on the matter and had a few choice emojis.

Glued 2Brexit results with Frnds‼️ “Leaves”Have Won.Frnds say Immigration played part in Vote. ????????It’s Best Decision 4 All UK PPL???????????? ????????

— Cher (@cher) June 24, 2016

Can’t Believe Am Being Raked Over Coals 4Hoping Vote Didn’t Devastate a ppl I ????,Country I Lived in,Where I was 1st Accepted,Recored BELIEVE

— Cher (@cher) June 24, 2016

How Could I Have Been So Blind⁉️ I’ve been So Frightened By Shadow Being Cast,By Extreme Right Wing Politicians In ????????,I Forgot About The ????

— Cher (@cher) June 24, 2016

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.