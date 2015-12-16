Celebrities gave their reactions to the new 'Star Wars,' and they love it

Anjelica Oswald
Rainn wilson star warsKevin Winter/Getty Images for Disney

“Star Wars: The Force Awakens” premiered in Los Angeles last night, and the verdict is in: Hollywood is thrilled.

A number of celebrities joined a few lucky fans to catch the first public showing, and took to Twitter to express their pleasure.

Rainn Wilson, who dressed as a Jedi Knight, wrote on Twitter, “1st Star Wars review: it was epic, awesome & perfect. The cast was stellar. JJ killed it!”

Check out some other celebrity reactions — from Patton Oswalt, Rob Lowe, and more — below:


And Patton Oswalt couldn’t contain his enthusiasm.

