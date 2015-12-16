Celebrities gave their reactions to the new 'Star Wars,' and they love it

“Star Wars: The Force Awakens” premiered in Los Angeles last night, and the verdict is in: Hollywood is thrilled.
A number of celebrities joined a few lucky fans to catch the first public showing, and took to Twitter to express their pleasure.
Rainn Wilson, who dressed as a Jedi Knight, wrote on Twitter, “1st Star Wars review: it was epic, awesome & perfect. The cast was stellar. JJ killed it!”
— RainnWilson (@rainnwilson) December 15, 2015
Check out some other celebrity reactions — from Patton Oswalt, Rob Lowe, and more — below:
There’s a new hero in town, in a movie that DELIVERS. Cried like a baby, whooped like a teen! #StarWarsForceAwakens pic.twitter.com/apo0EHr7EA
— Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) December 15, 2015
#StarWarsForceAwakens totally delivers #nospoilers I repeat #nospoilers again #nospoilers just #wow pic.twitter.com/SD4odRnTZZ
— Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) December 15, 2015
Amazing!Amazing!Amazing! In awe. It’s all you want it to be.Old/new/funny/heartbreaking.Daisy Ridley is astonishing! pic.twitter.com/XKoyw8XXcj
— Fred Savage (@thefredsavage) December 15, 2015
Was last night a dream?? #TheForceAwakens #StarWars Exceeded expectation! Bravo #JJAbrams proud to know you! pic.twitter.com/wXRwMXlqwQ
— Constance Zimmer (@ConstanceZimmer) December 15, 2015
The Force has undoubtedly awakened. It’s everything we’ve been waiting for. Can’t wait for the world to see it-keepin my mouth shut til then
— Darren Criss (@DarrenCriss) December 15, 2015
Holy crap, that Star Wars #TheForceAwakens is so good in the best old-school way! #StarWarsPremiere
— shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) December 15, 2015
Well, I’ve seen Star Wars: The Force Awakens. My prediction: #1 at the box office this week.
— Eric Stonestreet (@ericstonestreet) December 15, 2015
The Force Awakens is a wonderful movie. So happy to say Star Wars is truly badass again. Photo from premiere: pic.twitter.com/1qeMZSx5x8
— Adam Scott (@mradamscott) December 15, 2015
And Patton Oswalt couldn’t contain his enthusiasm.
JJ did it. #StarWarsForceAwakens
— Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) December 15, 2015
And without spoiling it, I can say that #StarWarsForceAwakens has the BEST final shot of any Star Wars film. Wow.
— Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) December 15, 2015
So cool seeing all my #StarWars favourites tonight: Hans Olo, Luke The Sky Walkin’ Dude, Can-Man the Robot and Choobs! #afterparty #scotch
— Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) December 15, 2015
“I am SO not excited about the new Star Wars m–” *a thousand Hells Angels ride up and start blowing him he’s so cool
— Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) December 15, 2015
