Celebrities gave their reactions to the new 'Star Wars,' and they love it

“Star Wars: The Force Awakens” premiered in Los Angeles last night, and the verdict is in: Hollywood is thrilled.

A number of celebrities joined a few lucky fans to catch the first public showing, and took to Twitter to express their pleasure.

Rainn Wilson, who dressed as a Jedi Knight, wrote on Twitter, “1st Star Wars review: it was epic, awesome & perfect. The cast was stellar. JJ killed it!”

1st Star Wars review: it was epic, awesome & perfect. The cast was stellar. JJ killed it!

— RainnWilson (@rainnwilson) December 15, 2015

Check out some other celebrity reactions — from Patton Oswalt, Rob Lowe, and more — below:

There’s a new hero in town, in a movie that DELIVERS. Cried like a baby, whooped like a teen! #StarWarsForceAwakens pic.twitter.com/apo0EHr7EA

— Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) December 15, 2015





Amazing!Amazing!Amazing! In awe. It’s all you want it to be.Old/new/funny/heartbreaking.Daisy Ridley is astonishing! pic.twitter.com/XKoyw8XXcj

— Fred Savage (@thefredsavage) December 15, 2015

The Force has undoubtedly awakened. It’s everything we’ve been waiting for. Can’t wait for the world to see it-keepin my mouth shut til then

— Darren Criss (@DarrenCriss) December 15, 2015

Holy crap, that Star Wars #TheForceAwakens is so good in the best old-school way! #StarWarsPremiere

— shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) December 15, 2015

Well, I’ve seen Star Wars: The Force Awakens. My prediction: #1 at the box office this week.

— Eric Stonestreet (@ericstonestreet) December 15, 2015

The Force Awakens is a wonderful movie. So happy to say Star Wars is truly badass again. Photo from premiere: pic.twitter.com/1qeMZSx5x8

— Adam Scott (@mradamscott) December 15, 2015

And Patton Oswalt couldn’t contain his enthusiasm.

And without spoiling it, I can say that #StarWarsForceAwakens has the BEST final shot of any Star Wars film. Wow.

— Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) December 15, 2015

So cool seeing all my #StarWars favourites tonight: Hans Olo, Luke The Sky Walkin’ Dude, Can-Man the Robot and Choobs! #afterparty #scotch

— Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) December 15, 2015

“I am SO not excited about the new Star Wars m–” *a thousand Hells Angels ride up and start blowing him he’s so cool

— Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) December 15, 2015

