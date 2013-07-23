ROYAL BABY: Celebs Send Their Congratulations Via Twitter, Or Say Snarky Things

Melia Robinson
prince william kate middletonKate Middleton outranked husband Prince William in Twitter love.

Step aside, North West.

Twitter has a new baby of star-proportions to fuss about.

Kate Middleton gave birth to an 8 pound, 6 ounce baby boy at 4:24 p.m. after being in labour for 10 hours.

Twitter promptly erupted.

Kate Middleton, Buckingham Palace, #RoyalBaby, Royal Baby Watch, #itsaboy, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince Harry topped the trending charts within the hour of the birth announcement.

Not a lot of Twitter love for the new dad, Prince William.

Here are the best celebrity reactions:

 

…And some other shout-outs from the Twittersphere:

