ROYAL BABY: Celebs Send Their Congratulations Via Twitter, Or Say Snarky Things

Kate Middleton outranked husband Prince William in Twitter love.

Step aside, North West.



Twitter has a new baby of star-proportions to fuss about.

Kate Middleton gave birth to an 8 pound, 6 ounce baby boy at 4:24 p.m. after being in labour for 10 hours.

Twitter promptly erupted.

Kate Middleton, Buckingham Palace, #RoyalBaby, Royal Baby Watch, #itsaboy, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince Harry topped the trending charts within the hour of the birth announcement.

Not a lot of Twitter love for the new dad, Prince William.

Here are the best celebrity reactions:

A lady had a baby. — Joel McHale (@joelmchale) July 22, 2013

It’s a boy! So happy for my cousin Kate and the future King of England! — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) July 22, 2013

Can’t trust the media hype. After supper, I’m heading over to Buckingham Palace to check things out for myself. — Glen Mazzara (@glenmazzara) July 22, 2013

Welcome to the future king! Congratulations William & Kate. Much Love, Queen Latifah #QLShow pic.twitter.com/b0d33ikWZv — Queen Latifah (@IAMQUEENLATIFAH) July 22, 2013

Wishing Prince William and Duchess Kate much joy and happiness as Great Britain welcomes the newest member of the Royal Family. #RoyalBaby — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) July 22, 2013

Wouldnt it be great if England had 30 days of games to celebrate the birth! dueling, jowsting, a flagon of mead…#GameOfThrones #RoyalBaby — Jack Osbourne (@MrJackO) July 22, 2013

I think I’m probably not the only one who started crying today thinking about #Diana. Smiling from beyond! — Perez Hilton (@PerezHilton) July 22, 2013

Woah people seem super excited for this new british band, the royal baby. — Ellen Page (@EllenPage) July 22, 2013

Alright I’m going back to watching the 24/7 online royal baby cam. — josh groban (@joshgroban) July 22, 2013

.@katemiddleton what’s it like to be dilated? — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) July 22, 2013

So pleased to hear that William and Kate had a baby boy. Long live the future king. MBB — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) July 22, 2013

Congratulations to the Royal Family on their new baby boy! — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) July 22, 2013

If Prince William is anything like I was, he’s hustling home on The Tube right now to assemble the Ikea crib & changing table. — Willie Geist (@WillieGeist) July 22, 2013

Congratulations to Kate & William on the birth of their baby boy! So relieved that his name won’t include the words Ivy or Apple. — Joan Rivers (@Joan_Rivers) July 22, 2013

Breaking News: Kate Middleton has given birth to an 8 pound 6 ounce baby brat. — Jeffrey Ross (@realjeffreyross) July 22, 2013

Fingers crossed that Kate Middleton names her child Groot. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 22, 2013

In related news, sales of @JimGaffigan‘s album “King Baby” soar after rabid Anglophiles fail to read the description field. — Chris Hardwick (@nerdist) July 22, 2013

I mean now you almost have to name the baby “#RoyalBaby“. Hashtag and everything. — Ben Schwartz (@rejectedjokes) July 22, 2013

…And some other shout-outs from the Twittersphere:

Dear William & Kate: If William is 100% royal and Princess Kate is 0% royal, will that make your son a half-blood prince? #RoyalBaby — Professor Snape (@_Snape_) July 22, 2013

If Kate and Will’s baby is named Joffrey I will give everyone one million dollars. — BustedTees.com (@BustedTees) July 22, 2013

You can tell the royal baby is British because he doesn’t have any teeth. — Comedy Central (@ComedyCentral) July 22, 2013

“I can’t wait to see changing of guards in front of the royal birth canal and the epidural by Dumbledore.” http://t.co/2rlaNnYbTw #royalbaby — The Colbert Report (@ColbertReport) July 22, 2013

