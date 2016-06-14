Here's how celebrities reacted to the Orlando nightclub mass shooting

John Lynch
GettyImages 539865014Getty/Dario Pignatelli; Kevin Winter

Celebrities have taken to social media to voice their anguish and mourning in the aftermath of the Orlando nightclub shooting on Sunday morning — an attack that claimed 49 lives and left another 53 people injured, making it the deadliest such incident in US history

Stars and notable voices from the LGBT community paid tribute to the victims of the shooting, which occurred at the gay nightclub Pulse, and many used their various media platforms to call for gun-control reform.

Ellen DeGeneres, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Lady Gaga were among the many who expressed their condolences to the victims and their grief over the deadly attack:


 
https://instagram.com/p/BGjs2o7C1Ow/
 

Many celebrities also addressed the tragedy on television and in video responses. John Oliver, host of “Last Week Tonight,” called the attacker a “dips–t terrorist” in a cold open on his Sunday night show. Oliver also highlighted and commended the outpouring of support from Floridians, who “raced to give blood in a show of solidarity with the victims.”

The Tony Awards, which took place on Sunday night, dedicated the show to the victims of Orlando. The show’s host, James Corden, discussed the attack in his opening monologue.

NOW WATCH: Bill Cosby will stand trial on sexual assault charges

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.