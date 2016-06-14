Here's how celebrities reacted to the Orlando nightclub mass shooting

Celebrities have taken to social media to voice their anguish and mourning in the aftermath of the Orlando nightclub shooting on Sunday morning — an attack that claimed 49 lives and left another 53 people injured, making it the deadliest such incident in US history.

Stars and notable voices from the LGBT community paid tribute to the victims of the shooting, which occurred at the gay nightclub Pulse, and many used their various media platforms to call for gun-control reform.

Ellen DeGeneres, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Lady Gaga were among the many who expressed their condolences to the victims and their grief over the deadly attack:

Sobbing.

— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) June 12, 2016

Shocked by the senseless tragedy in Orlando. We must stand together against hate and intolerance.

— Leonardo DiCaprio (@LeoDiCaprio) June 13, 2016

I pray for all the victims families ???????? during this shooting epidemic. That their pain be met with compassion and support from the world.

— Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) June 12, 2016

Plane just landed. Turned phone on. I wasn’t ready to see that headline. What will it take just to have a conversation about #GunControl?

— Questlove Gomez (@questlove) June 12, 2016

Horrified by the mass shooting in Orlando. When will we do something to prevent these killing sprees?

— John Legend (@johnlegend) June 12, 2016

These shootings are a regular occurrence. You don’t get to be “shocked” anymore unless you take action to stop them. Ban automatic weapons.

— Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) June 12, 2016

My heart goes out to the victims and their families. Our community has suffered a tremendous loss. We must stand together more than ever.

— Ellen Page (@EllenPage) June 12, 2016





My❤️ Breaks for the LGBTQ community in Orlando!We are 1! You Touch one of us you Touch All of us! Freedom ain’t Free! STAND UP AMERICA!

— Queen Latifah (@IAMQUEENLATIFAH) June 12, 2016

Many celebrities also addressed the tragedy on television and in video responses. John Oliver, host of “Last Week Tonight,” called the attacker a “dips–t terrorist” in a cold open on his Sunday night show. Oliver also highlighted and commended the outpouring of support from Floridians, who “raced to give blood in a show of solidarity with the victims.”

The Tony Awards, which took place on Sunday night, dedicated the show to the victims of Orlando. The show’s host, James Corden, discussed the attack in his opening monologue.



