Celebrities Tore Lance Armstrong's Oprah Interview Apart On Twitter

Kirsten Acuna

Last night when Lance Armstrong confessed to Oprah about doping, all the world was watching including Hollywood. 

Naturally, celebrities – and Donald Trump – took to Twitter both scolding Armstrong and praising Oprah. 

However, not everyone threw down the hammer on Armstrong. One former reality star came to his defence.

Many pulled the cyclist apart:

Rita Wilson Tweet

Photo: @RitaWilson / Twitter

Rita Wilson Tweet

Photo: @RitaWilson / Twitter

 

 

 

jesse tyler ferguson

Photo: @jessetyler / Twitter

Serena Williams tweet

Photo: @SerenaWilliams / Twitter

joan rivers tweet

Photo: @Joan_Rivers / Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.