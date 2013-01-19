Celebrities Tore Lance Armstrong's Oprah Interview Apart On Twitter

Last night when Lance Armstrong confessed to Oprah about doping, all the world was watching including Hollywood.



Naturally, celebrities – and Donald Trump – took to Twitter both scolding Armstrong and praising Oprah.

However, not everyone threw down the hammer on Armstrong. One former reality star came to his defence.

Many pulled the cyclist apart:

Great day for liars! They are dominating the news today. #CongratsUSA — Rashida Jones (@iamrashidajones) January 18, 2013

Photo: @RitaWilson / Twitter

Lance Armstrong did himself great harm last night. Lawsuits & failure will follow him! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 18, 2013

Wow what a great 1st 20 mins to #Oprahinterview with Lance. He is a cheater and liar. I’m embarrassed that I was such a fan for so long. — Carson Daly (@CarsonDaly) January 18, 2013

And, zing:

Photo: @jessetyler / Twitter