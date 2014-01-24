Celebrities Rip Justin Bieber Apart On Twitter

While Justin Bieber’s usual celebrity supporters — such as the Kardashian sisters — have remained mum following the 19-year-old’s Thursday arrest, many others have taken to Twitter to tear the teen to shreds.
Many of them in jest, of course.
Who amongst us hasn’t drag-raced a Lambo in Miami on pills? #FreeBieber
— Zach Braff (@zachbraff) January 23, 2014
All jokes aside, Justin Bieber is a piece of shit.
— Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) January 23, 2014
50 in a 30. Jesus, Bieber even drag races like a pussy.
— Jason Biggs (@JasonBiggs) January 23, 2014
“I sentence you to free credibility in the world you are actively trying to gain credibility in.” -judge to Bieber
— josh groban (@joshgroban) January 23, 2014
The only crazy part of Justin Bieber arrest is that he was “popping anti-depressants all day.” Anti-depressants take like 3 months to work.
— Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) January 23, 2014
I wish so hard you could, like, pop Lexapro all day like a baller.
— Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) January 23, 2014
Today, we are all Justin Bieber’s rented Lamborghini.
— Ronan Farrow (@RonanFarrow) January 23, 2014
FREE POLITICAL PRISONER JUSTIN DREW BIEBER!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
— Questlove Jenkins (@questlove) January 23, 2014
Prison name: Justine Bieber
— Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) January 23, 2014
Prison Game: Just in Bieber
— Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) January 23, 2014
Someone just told me that Justin Bieber got arrested in Miami last night dragracing drunk. Hard lesson to learn.
— Vanilla Ice (@vanillaice) January 23, 2014
OK back to the art, LOL. I don’t want to get On a Bieber tangent. I wish him the best. But drinking and driving is not good.
— Vanilla Ice (@vanillaice) January 23, 2014
Baby, Baby, Baby, NO!!!!!! Like Baby, Baby, Baby, say it isn’t SOOOOO!!!!!!
— lisa rinna (@lisarinna) January 23, 2014
Condragulations, your son is a woman! @RuPaulsDragRace Justin Bieber’s official mugshot has been released: pic.twitter.com/ZBLj5gSixM
— RuPaul (@RuPaul) January 23, 2014
Just woke up to news that #Bieber has been arrested for Drag racing. I for one see no harm in dressing up as a woman and speeding. Go JB
— Josh Gad (@joshgad) January 23, 2014
Few others have come to Bieber’s defence, inlcuding his controversial BFF Lil Za and model Chrissy Teigen:
We don’t take it as a joke. It’s not a game . Free bizzle. Free Kalfanzo. http://t.co/KWuEXNU0Wg
— Gunzo (@LilZa) January 23, 2014
He’s fine…
— Gunzo (@LilZa) January 23, 2014
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.