Celebrities Rip Justin Bieber Apart On Twitter

While Justin Bieber’s usual celebrity supporters — such as the Kardashian sisters — have remained mum following the 19-year-old’s Thursday arrest, many others have taken to Twitter to tear the teen to shreds.

Who amongst us hasn’t drag-raced a Lambo in Miami on pills? #FreeBieber

— Zach Braff (@zachbraff) January 23, 2014

All jokes aside, Justin Bieber is a piece of shit.

— Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) January 23, 2014

50 in a 30. Jesus, Bieber even drag races like a pussy.

— Jason Biggs (@JasonBiggs) January 23, 2014

“I sentence you to free credibility in the world you are actively trying to gain credibility in.” -judge to Bieber

— josh groban (@joshgroban) January 23, 2014

The only crazy part of Justin Bieber arrest is that he was “popping anti-depressants all day.” Anti-depressants take like 3 months to work.

— Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) January 23, 2014

I wish so hard you could, like, pop Lexapro all day like a baller.

— Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) January 23, 2014

Today, we are all Justin Bieber’s rented Lamborghini.

— Ronan Farrow (@RonanFarrow) January 23, 2014

FREE POLITICAL PRISONER JUSTIN DREW BIEBER!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

— Questlove Jenkins (@questlove) January 23, 2014

Prison name: Justine Bieber

— Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) January 23, 2014

Prison Game: Just in Bieber

— Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) January 23, 2014

Someone just told me that Justin Bieber got arrested in Miami last night dragracing drunk. Hard lesson to learn.

— Vanilla Ice (@vanillaice) January 23, 2014

OK back to the art, LOL. I don’t want to get On a Bieber tangent. I wish him the best. But drinking and driving is not good.

— Vanilla Ice (@vanillaice) January 23, 2014

Baby, Baby, Baby, NO!!!!!! Like Baby, Baby, Baby, say it isn’t SOOOOO!!!!!!

— lisa rinna (@lisarinna) January 23, 2014

Condragulations, your son is a woman! @RuPaulsDragRace Justin Bieber’s official mugshot has been released: pic.twitter.com/ZBLj5gSixM

— RuPaul (@RuPaul) January 23, 2014

Just woke up to news that #Bieber has been arrested for Drag racing. I for one see no harm in dressing up as a woman and speeding. Go JB

— Josh Gad (@joshgad) January 23, 2014

Few others have come to Bieber’s defence, inlcuding his controversial BFF Lil Za and model Chrissy Teigen:

We don’t take it as a joke. It’s not a game . Free bizzle. Free Kalfanzo. http://t.co/KWuEXNU0Wg

— Gunzo (@LilZa) January 23, 2014

