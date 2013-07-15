Celebrities And 'Glee' Co-Stars React To Cory Monteith's Death On Twitter

“Glee” star Cory Monteith died Saturday at the age of 31 in a Vancouver hotel room after voluntarily checking himself into a rehab facility for substance addiction in March.

“Glee” executives producers released a joint statement saying:

“We are deeply saddened by this tragic news. Cory was an exceptional talent and an even more exceptional person. He was a true joy to work with and we will all miss him tremendously. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones.”

Meanwhile, Hollywood was hit hard with the news of the young actor’s passing.

While Monteith’s “Glee” co-star and real life girlfriend, Lea Michele, has yet to make any comment, tons of celebrities took to Twitter to express their heartfelt condolences:

Speechless. And for the worst reason. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 14, 2013

Cory Monteith, may your spirit be at peace, and may you fly with the angels… Heartbreaking, my prayers are with all of his loved ones! — Rihanna (@rihanna) July 14, 2013

Just heard about the death of Cory Monteith. So sad. Prayers 4 his family. Praying 4 Lea too! Words cant describe what they must be feeling — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) July 14, 2013

Shocked and saddened by the tragic death of Cory Monteith. All my love to his family, friends & girlfriend. #TooSoon — oliviamunn (@oliviamunn) July 14, 2013

Beautiful man! Why did you leave us so soon? Rest with the angels, Cory Monteith. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) July 14, 2013

This is such sad news about @CoryMonteith – what an absolutely tragic loss of a very talented young man. — zooey deschanel (@ZooeyDeschanel) July 14, 2013

My thought love & prayers are going out to the friends & family of Cory Monteith my he rest in peace! — Kelly Osbourne (@KellyOsbourne) July 14, 2013

Way too soon. A very nice & good guy. RT @joshgad: RIP Cory Monteith. Gone way too soon. — Joel McHale (@joelmchale) July 14, 2013

#CoryMonteith no words. Prayers. Thoughts w his family. This is terrible. Can’t speak. — Kaley Cuoco (@KaleyCuoco) July 14, 2013

I just heard about Cory Monteith.. Rest in peace, everyone close to him and affected by this loss you’re in my prayers. — Chloë Grace Moretz (@ChloeGMoretz) July 14, 2013

RIP Cory Montieth… Such a nice guy, very down to earth. Incredibly sad…. #TooYoungToDie — Mario Lopez (@MarioLopezExtra) July 14, 2013

Monteith’s “Glee” co-stars also took to Twitter to express their heartbreak:

I AM BLESSED TO HAVE WORKED WITH HIM AND LOVE HIM SO MUCH! MY HEART IS WITH HID FAMILY AND OUR WHOLE GLEE FAMILY! I LOVE YOU ALL! — Dot-Marie Jones (@dotmariejones) July 14, 2013

The guy I shot my first acting scene with. The nicest guy I’ve met. Can’t believe it. — Damian Mc Ginty (@damianmcginty) July 14, 2013

At this time, please send nothing but love and light. This tragic news still doesn’t seem real to me. I love you Cory. — Harry Shum Jr (@iharryshum) July 14, 2013

Cory was always so nice to me. I have so many good memories. pic.twitter.com/XYw4S8gMDH — Lauren Potter (@TheLaurenPotter) July 14, 2013

