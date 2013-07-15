Celebrities And 'Glee' Co-Stars React To Cory Monteith's Death On Twitter

Aly Weisman

“Glee” star Cory Monteith died Saturday at the age of 31 in a Vancouver hotel room after voluntarily checking himself into a rehab facility for substance addiction in March.

“Glee” executives producers released a joint statement saying:

 “We are deeply saddened by this tragic news. Cory was an exceptional talent and an even more exceptional person. He was a true joy to work with and we will all miss him tremendously. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones.”

Meanwhile, Hollywood was hit hard with the news of the young actor’s passing.

While Monteith’s “Glee” co-star and real life girlfriend, Lea Michele, has yet to make any comment, tons of celebrities took to Twitter to express their heartfelt condolences:

Monteith’s “Glee” co-stars also took to Twitter to express their heartbreak:

